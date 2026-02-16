GOLD/FOREX
Remembering ‘royal photographer’ Ramesh Shukla: Indian expat lensman who chronicled UAE’s history

Over decades, Shukla documented defining moments in the UAE’s modern history

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
The UAE has bid farewell to one of the most iconic visual chroniclers of its nation-building years. Ramesh Shukla, the Indian expat widely known as the country’s “royal photographer”, passed away on Sunday at the age of 87.
Gulf News archives
1/15
Shukla, whose images helped shape the visual memory of a young nation, died at Rashid Hospital in Dubai, his family said.
Gulf News archives
2/15
An iconic picture of the UAE’s rulers, captured by Ramesh Shukla in 1971.
Ramesh Shukla
3/15
1967. Aerial view of Maktoum Bridge, which crosses Dubai Creek. It is the first bridge to open in Dubai, enabling people to cross from Bur Dubai to Deira.
Ramesh Shukla
4/15
Over decades, Shukla documented defining moments in the UAE’s modern history, capturing leaders, milestones and everyday life during the country’s transformation from desert towns into a global hub. Above, Clock Tower, Dubai, in 1967.
Ramesh Shukla
5/15
Ramesh Shukla showcases his iconic photograph of the founding fathers, known as Spirit of the Union, and his image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan signing the declaration of the Union’s formation, both featured on the Dh50 currency note.
Supplied
6/15
An aerial view of Dubai Creek in 1968.
Ramesh Shukla
7/15
1968: At the mouth of the creek, fishermen bring in the day's catch whilst vendors wait to take the fresh fish to the market. .
Ramesh Shukla
8/15
1971: Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, standing by a Portuguese cannon during the inauguration of the Dubai Museum. Sheikh Rashid used the cannons to mark sunset during Ramadan. Though never an official designation, the title “royal photographer” became inseparable from Shukla’s name. According to his son, it was the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai, who first used the phrase in recognition of his close association with the leadership and his historic body of work.
Ramesh Shukla
9/15
1971. An aerial view of terminal at the newly opened Dubai International Airport
Ramesh Shukla
10/15
1970: Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai shares a light moment with Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.
Ramesh Shukla
11/15
1971: Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai. The architects of the Federation, in a discussion at Zabeel Palace.
Ramesh Shukla
12/15
1972. Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, with his son Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, receives dignitaries at Dubai International Airport.
Ramesh Shukla
13/15
A woman fetching water in Dibba in 1972.
Ramesh Shukla
14/15
1979 Camel market in front of Dubai World Trade Centre.
Ramesh Shukla
15/15
Ramesh’s studio in Naif Road in 1967. Shukla’s extensive archive, spanning the 1960s to the present, continues to serve as an invaluable visual record of the UAE’s early decades. His photographs are preserved and displayed in prominent institutions, including the Etihad Museum and the Zayed National Museum, ensuring that future generations can witness the country’s journey through his lens.
Ramesh Shukla
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
