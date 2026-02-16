Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to UAE's 'royal photographer' Ramesh Shukla

Dubai Crown Prince praises late photographer’s six decades documenting UAE’s early journey
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, extended his condolences to the family and friends of 'royal photographer Ramesh Shukla.'
“Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ramesh Shukla, who captured the early journey of the UAE and preserved defining moments in our nation’s history and visual memory. He devoted 6 decades to the Emirates and its people with deep loyalty and love,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on his X account.
Ramesh Shukla, famously known as the “royal photographer who chronicled the history of the UAE”, died on Sunday at the age of 87, his family confirmed. He had been battling heart problems over the past year.
“He had a heart attack a week ago, which was intense. He recovered, and we brought him home two days ago. He was getting better, but yesterday he had a seizure and we immediately rushed him to the emergency room,” the family said.
He is survived by his wife, Tarun Shukla, and son Neel Shukla.
Although “royal photographer” was not an official title, Shukla earned it from the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum in recognition of his decades-long contribution.
Sheikh Zayed signing the declaration forming the UAE on 2 December 1971
The iconic “Spirit of the Union” photograph of founding leaders standing in front of the UAE flag
Ramesh Shukla’s extensive photographic archive, documenting the UAE’s history from the 1960s onwards, is showcased at the Zayed National Museum and the Etihad Museum, ensuring that his visual record of the nation’s formative years remains accessible to future generations.