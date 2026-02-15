Iconic lensman was famous for Spirit of Union photo, Sheikh Zayed’s image on Dh50 note
Dubai: Iconic lensman Ramesh Shukla, who was known as the “royal photographer who chronicled the history of the UAE,” and was famous for the Spirit of the Union photo and Founding Father late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s image on the Dh50 note, died on Sunday, his family said.
The renowned Indian expat photographer was 87 and is survived by his wife Tarun Shukla and son Neel Shukla.
Speaking to Gulf News, Neel Shukla, an art director, said that his father died on Sunday morning at Rashid Hospital in Dubai.
He said his father had been battling heart problems over the past year. "He had a heart attack a week ago, which was pretty intense. He recovered from that and we brought him home two days ago. He was getting better, but yesterday he had a seizure and we immediately rushed him to the emergency room," Neel recounted.
Despite his condition, Ramesh remained characteristically upbeat until the very end. "He was still talking, still himself. If you knew dad, he was always positive, full of life and energy. He wanted to work until the last day of his life," Neel said.
At the hospital, Ramesh chatted with nurses who recognised him from previous visits. "They put glucose on and he told me it was going to take a couple of hours. He said 'you go home, get rest and come by'. I said no dad, I am not leaving you. I'm going to be by your side…Then he just kind of put his head down, and that's when he went into cardiac arrest,” Neel recalled.
Ramesh Shukla was popularly known as the "royal photographer", though it was not an official title. Neel said it was former Dubai Ruler, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who credited his father with that title.
His most celebrated work was late Sheikh Zayed signing the declaration that formed the UAE on December 2, 1971.
Equally famous is another photo taken on the same day. He captured the iconic "Spirit of the Union" photograph of the founding leaders standing in front of the UAE flag after they signed the document declaring the formation of the Union.
"He always took great pride in sharing his business card that carries the famous Spirit of the Union logo and Sheikh Zayed’s photo. He did it even yesterday," Neel said.
Despite his weak heart in recent years, Ramesh's mind and body remained strong. "If you knew my father, he'd be the one running the fastest, with his camera in hand even in his 80s. He was so determined to keep on creating and leave a historical collection behind for everybody to enjoy. He never stopped doing that,” said Neel.
The photographer had suffered multiple heart attacks over the past year, each time pulling through and returning to work within months. "He never sat down. He never took a moment to just relax or give rest to his body. His life was his work, his camera. That's what kept him going," Neel explained.
Neel also paid tribute to his mother's crucial role in his father's work. "My mum was his partner in his work as well. She was the one who used to process the negatives and was the first to see those pictures come to life," he said.
Ramesh's extensive photographic collection documenting the UAE's history from the 1960s onwards is displayed at both the Zayed National Museum and the Etihad Museum.
Just a couple of months ago, Neel said the family had a personal audience with President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyam and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, where they explained the history and legacy of the UAE through his photographs.
"He was an inspiration to so many people in the UAE and India. He has left behind so many precious memories that are important for the entire country. It's my responsibility to take the legacy of his work forward and keep it alive for the next generation,” Neel added.
