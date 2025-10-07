Remembering Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, the visionary who shaped Dubai's future

Upon his father's death in 1958, Sheikh Rashid became the Ruler of Dubai and relentlessly pursued development plans, famously believing that Dubai should plan for a time when oil would no longer be the city's main source of income. His vision was to diversify the economy and transform the city into a commercial hub, which he summarised in his famous quote: “My grandfather rode a camel, my father rode a camel, I drive a Mercedes, my son drives a Land Rover, his son will drive a Land Rover, but his son will ride a camel.”