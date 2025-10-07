GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed: The Story of a Vision in images

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum ruled Dubai from 1958 to 1990

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum inspects the cadets during a graduation ceremony in Dubai, reflecting his commitment to nation-building and the development of the UAE’s defence institutions.
Gulf News archives
1/10
Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan with Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum at Al Bahar Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf News archives
2/10
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum: Born in 1912, Sheikh Rashid ruled Dubai for 32 years from 1958 till his death in 1990. He passed away at the age of 78.
Gulf News archives
3/10
Ramesh Shukla, the Indian photographer behind some of the UAE’s most iconic photographs, takes a picture of the Late Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum inaugurating the Dubai museum in May 1971
Ramesh Shukla
4/10
Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Inauguration of Desalination Plant at Jebel Ali
Gulf News archives
5/10
Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, greets a British expatriate and his young son on the occasion of Eid at Zabeel Palace, reflecting Dubai’s spirit of warmth and inclusivity.
Gulf News archives
6/10
1976: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, during the inauguration of Jebel Ali Port — a milestone in Dubai’s maritime and economic development.
Gulf News archives
7/10
Shaikh Rashid, the eighth ruler from the Al Maktoum family, was loved and greatly respected by the residents of Dubai, as he ruled the emirate with compassion and with a clear vision of what was required to transform Dubai into a modern city.
Gulf News archives
8/10
Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, leaves Deira after inaugurating the Clock Tower underpass. Built in the 1960s to commemorate the discovery of oil, the monument was refurbished in 1972 and remains one of Dubai’s signature landmarks.
Gulf News archives
9/10
Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan opens the Shindagha Tunnel in Deira, Dubai, in 1975, alongside Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Ruler of Qatar.
Gulf News archives
10/10
Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, relaxes with his son, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during Eid celebrations in the majlis at Zaabeel Palace, Dubai.
Gulf News archives
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

