Sheikh Mohammed pays heartfelt tribute to his father Sheikh Rashid on 35th death anniversary

Heartfelt video honours the visionary leader who laid the foundations of modern Dubai
On the 35th anniversary of the passing of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the visionary architect of modern Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, shared a moving video on his social media account honoring his father’s life, legacy, and enduring influence.
The video featured rare images and footage of Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by words from Sheikh Mohammed reflecting on the lessons and values he inherited from his father:
“May God have mercy on my father,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “From him, I learned simplicity in life, self-control, and not to be distracted by trivialities. I learned the importance of listening, and to know when to be firm and when to be gentle.”
“I learned the importance of listening, of knowing when to be firm and when to be gentle. I learned dignity without pretension, kindness toward all, and tolerance with people."
"On the anniversary of his passing, we remember his spirit, his wisdom, his honesty in serving his nation, and his devotion to building the glory of his people. His virtues live on across generations and through time. In our hearts, Rashid was and will remain, may God have mercy on my father." Sheikh Mohammed said.
Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum is remembered as one of the most influential leaders in the UAE’s modern history, a man of vision and resolve who laid the foundations of Dubai’s rise as a global city.
Known for his foresight and pragmatic approach to governance, Sheikh Rashid recognized early on that sustainable progress required planning beyond the horizon, investing in infrastructure, and diversifying the economy.
As a founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Rashid played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Union in 1971. Standing shoulder to shoulder with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he helped shape the federal foundations that underpin the UAE’s stability and development today.
Under Sheikh Rashid’s leadership, Dubai witnessed one of the most remarkable transformations in the region. He led an ambitious development strategy centered on economic diversification, infrastructure, and trade.
Foreseeing the limitations of relying on oil revenues, he opened new frontiers in commerce, tourism, and services, policies that would later position Dubai as a global hub of opportunity.
Beyond economic and urban development, Sheikh Rashid was deeply committed to the welfare of his people. His leadership placed the human being at the center of progress, ensuring access to education, healthcare, and housing for all residents. He believed that building the nation began with empowering its people and strengthening the social fabric that binds them.
A compassionate leader, he championed the role of women as essential partners in nation-building and encouraged the creation of cohesive communities rooted in shared responsibility and mutual respect.
Decades after his passing, Sheikh Rashid’s legacy continues to inspire generations of Emiratis. His wisdom, humility, and steadfast belief in the power of vision and action remain guiding principles in Dubai’s governance today.
