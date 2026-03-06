Legislation covers venues, events, buildings, pools and beaches
Dubai has issued a new law aimed at boosting safety across the emirate, covering public spaces, events, products, and everyday activities.
In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Law No. (2) of 2026 on public safety in Dubai. The legislation sets out a clear framework to protect lives and property, reduce accidents, and support sustainable growth in the city. The law will come into effect on June 1, 2026, and will be published in the Official Gazette.
Authorities say the new rules are designed to align Dubai with international safety standards, reduce injuries and fatalities, and ensure that products and services meet strict safety requirements.
With these changes, Dubai aims to create a safer environment for residents, visitors, and businesses alike, strengthening its reputation as a secure, world-class city.
The law seeks to enforce public safety in venues and events, supporting Dubai’s tourism and leisure sectors, as well as raising community safety awareness, and engaging the public in following safety measures.
A major focus of the law is public venues and events, where large numbers of people gather. Organisers and operators must now meet detailed safety standards to protect visitors.
These rules cover everything from equipment quality and adequate lighting to proper ventilation and safe entry and exit points. The law also sets limits on crowd sizes to prevent overcrowding and requires control of noise levels to protect hearing.
Venues and events must provide essential safety measures, including fire-fighting equipment, alarm systems, emergency evacuation plans, first-aid supplies, and trained safety supervisors. Clear safety signage and a public safety management plan are also mandatory.
Officials say these requirements are particularly important for Dubai’s busy tourism, entertainment, and leisure sectors, helping the city host events safely while offering visitors peace of mind.
The law also introduces safety rules for buildings, homes, and recreational areas. Maintenance work in occupied buildings must follow strict safety standards, especially when it involves electrical equipment or other potentially risky tasks.
Swimming pools and beaches are also covered. Operators must ensure safety measures are in place to protect visitors and residents. Property owners, operators, and service providers are responsible for following these standards, as well as all related regulations issued by authorities.
The legislation also outlines responsibilities for members of the public. Residents and visitors are expected to follow safety procedures, cooperate with safety supervisors, and adhere to evacuation instructions during emergencies.
Beachgoers, for example, must respect designated swimming times, avoid restricted areas reserved for staff, and follow safety guidance when using equipment. Authorities say public cooperation is crucial to maintaining a safe environment across the city.
The law prohibits handling explosives, fireworks, toxic substances, flammable materials, or other dangerous products without authorisation. People are also forbidden from placing hazardous materials in regular waste containers, tampering with collection vehicles, or interfering with manholes, sewer pipes, or stormwater drains unless authorised.
In addition, the law bans the sale or use of tools, devices, or products that fail to meet safety requirements or pose a risk to public safety. All products must include safe-use instructions in Arabic and English. Activities that could endanger the public are also prohibited unless authorised by the relevant authorities.
The law sets strict penalties for breaches. Fines range from Dh500 to Dh1 million, depending on the offence. Repeated violations within a year can double the fine to Dh2 million.
Officials from Dubai Municipality and authorised staff from other authorities have the power to record violations, issue reports, and, if necessary, involve the police.
Those affected by decisions made under the law have the right to submit a written appeal within 10 working days. A committee appointed by the Director General of Dubai Municipality or a relevant authority will review appeals within 30 days, and the committee’s decision is final.
Dubai Municipality and other authorities are not liable for damages caused by an owner’s failure to follow safety rules. The responsibility rests entirely with the owner.
Affected parties must fully comply with the law within two years, with a one-time extension possible if approved by the Executive Council on the Municipality’s recommendation.
The law replaces Local Order No. (11) of 2003 on Public Health and Community Safety in Dubai and any conflicting provisions in other legislation. Existing rules under the 2003 order will remain in effect until new guidelines are issued, provided they do not conflict with the updated law.