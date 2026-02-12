GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed pays heartfelt tribute to Sheikha Hind on her birthday

"You are the heartbeat of my happiness and my peace", wrote Sheikh Mohammed

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Mohammed's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Sheikha Hind
x.com/HHShkMohd

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, congratulating her on her birthday.

In a message expressing love, companionship and deep appreciation, Sheikh Mohammed said: “On your birthday —  you are always the most beautiful of my days.. You are the heartbeat of my happiness and my peace.. You are my companion on the journey and my lifelong friend."

"I pray that Allah Almighty protects you, that your eyes always remain a homeland for innocence, dreams and life, and that your heart remains a home for me — one I long for every day," Sheikh Mohammed added.

