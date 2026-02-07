Sheikh Mohammed to honour winners of 6th edition of ‘Hope Makers’ in Dubai

Distinguished group of hope makers to be honoured on February 15
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will honour the winners of the sixth edition of the “Hope Makers” initiative, the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world, on February 15.
“Life has taught me that what lies ahead is more beautiful, because hope is a source of strength, while despair is a denial and a failure of trust in God. Life has also taught me that the spirit of optimism is spreadable among people, within institutions, and even between nations,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his X account.
“Planting the seeds of hope is among the greatest acts, because those seeds will grow into gardens of young men and women who believe in miracles, remain optimistic about achievements, and are devoted to serving their communities.”
The Vice President said: “We have launched the sixth edition of the Makers of Hope initiative, in which more than 15,000 young men and women have taken part, contributing positively and optimistically to addressing the challenges faced by their communities.”
“We will meet to honour a distinguished group of hope makers on February 15 in Dubai,” Sheikh Mohammed added.
