GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Mohammed to honour winners of 6th edition of ‘Hope Makers’ in Dubai

Distinguished group of hope makers to be honoured on February 15

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will honour the winners of the sixth edition of the “Hope Makers” initiative, the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world, on February 15.

“Life has taught me that what lies ahead is more beautiful, because hope is a source of strength, while despair is a denial and a failure of trust in God. Life has also taught me that the spirit of optimism is spreadable among people, within institutions, and even between nations,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his X account.

“Planting the seeds of hope is among the greatest acts, because those seeds will grow into gardens of young men and women who believe in miracles, remain optimistic about achievements, and are devoted to serving their communities.”

The Vice President said: “We have launched the sixth edition of the Makers of Hope initiative, in which more than 15,000 young men and women have taken part, contributing positively and optimistically to addressing the challenges faced by their communities.” 

“We will meet to honour a distinguished group of hope makers on February 15 in Dubai,” Sheikh Mohammed added. 

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed meets Dubai Police Academy graduates

Sheikh Mohammed meets Dubai Police Academy graduates

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed stresses UAE unity on Day of Solidarity

1m read
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Mohammed meets business leaders, dignitaries

2m read
Sheikh Mohammed attends wedding reception in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed attends wedding reception in Dubai

1m read