Sheikh Mohammed presents Great Arab Minds 2025 awards at Museum of the Future

The third edition of the award, the largest of its kind in the Arab world, brought together the winners’ families, academics, diplomats, officials, scientists and specialists from across a range of fields.



During the ceremony, the following winners were recognised: Professor Majid Chergui in the Natural Sciences category, Professor Abbas El Gamal in the Engineering and Technology category, Dr Nabil Seidah in the Medicine category, Professor Badi Hani in the Economics category, Dr Suad Amiry in the Architecture and Design category, and Professor Charbel Dagher in the Literature and Arts category.