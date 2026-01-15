Sheikh Mohammed presents Great Arab Minds 2025 awards at Museum of the Future

Celebrating excellence: Six trailblazers shine in the Arab world’s biggest awards
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the six winners of the Great Arab Minds 2025 Award at a ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.
The third edition of the award, the largest of its kind in the Arab world, brought together the winners’ families, academics, diplomats, officials, scientists and specialists from across a range of fields.
During the ceremony, the following winners were recognised: Professor Majid Chergui in the Natural Sciences category, Professor Abbas El Gamal in the Engineering and Technology category, Dr Nabil Seidah in the Medicine category, Professor Badi Hani in the Economics category, Dr Suad Amiry in the Architecture and Design category, and Professor Charbel Dagher in the Literature and Arts category.
The Great Arab Minds Award, often referred to as the ‘Arab Nobel’, aims to encourage Arab youth to build on their achievements and strengthen the region’s contributions to global development and human civilisation.
The Great Arab Minds initiative reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to recognise pioneers, innovators and ambitious individuals whose efforts open new horizons for Arab societies and humanity across medicine, natural sciences, economics, engineering and technology, architecture and design, and literature and arts.
