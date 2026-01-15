‘I didn’t have enough money’: From hardship to Great Arab Minds 2025 honour in Dubai

Awardees: From restoring Palestine’s lost villages to reshaping global economic thought
Culture, memory and resilience took centre stage as three distinguished Arab intellectuals were honoured at the Great Arab Minds 2025 awards for work that preserves identity, challenges systems and shapes how societies understand themselves. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presented the awards during a ceremony at the Musuem of the Future.
Palestinian architect and author Dr Suad Amiry was recognised in the Architecture and Design category for her pioneering efforts to document and restore Palestinian architectural heritage.
“This is the Nobel Prize of the Arab world. This is an important sense of responsibility,” said Amiry, Founder of the Riwaq Centre for Architectural Conservation.
She has led one of the largest architectural documentation projects in Palestine, registering more than 50,000 historic buildings, restoring 50 historic centres, and training artisans in traditional building techniques.
Her work, she said, is deeply personal.
“While growing up my father always used to repeat number 420. It was the number of villages destroyed in Palestine between 1948 and 1952. This is a reward for three decades of our efforts. I dedicate this award to my team and Palestine,” she added.
In Literature and Arts, Lebanese cultural figure Professor Charbel Dagher was honoured for decades of intellectual contribution across poetry, literary criticism and writing, with more than 70 published books.
“Reaching this moment has not been easy. I have faced challenges throughout my life. To be still progressing in my career is my reward,” said Dagher, Professor of Arabic Literature and Arts at the University of Balamand.
Also honoured was Professor Badi Hani of Lebanon in the Economics category, recognised for his pioneering work in econometrics and panel data analysis – tools now widely used to study economic trends.
His journey, he said, was shaped by hardship.
“I didn’t have enough money. Despite having a high GPA, it was a struggle to find a university that would take me,” said the Distinguished Professor of Economics at Syracuse University, who eventually completed his studies at the University of Pennsylvania.
“I will continue to contribute further to my field,” he added.
