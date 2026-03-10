Turbulence is often just discomfort and needn't signal danger
She made the mistake of looking out of the window. It was pitch black.
That might sound like the start of a horror film, and for Dubai-based Gita (name changed on request), it really was. “We were leaving an area of cold winds from what I understood. And the feeling of the plane suddenly shaking, the clanging of the trolleys just somehow got me so anxious, considering I already have a fear of plane crashes. I read a little too much,” she says rather apologetically.
It’s true, we are unabashedly the victims of what we read and our own imagination. And when you’re 35,000 feet in the air with nothing but clouds below, the mind has a way of wandering to the worst possible scenarios.
So, how do you deal with the stress of it all?
For many passengers, the fear is less about the physical sensation and more about what it represents. As Dubai-based psychologist Sneha John, Medcare Camali Clinic, Jumeirah explains, turbulence often triggers anxiety because it temporarily removes our sense of control. “Our brain interprets unexpected movement as a potential threat, even though in reality turbulence is a normal part of flying and aircraft are engineered to withstand it safely,” she says.
Psychological research shows that uncertainty activates the amygdala, the brain’s threat detection centre, which can trigger a fight-or-flight response even in objectively safe situations. The body responds with racing thoughts, shallow breathing, sweaty palms and a pounding heart.
In other words, what passengers feel during turbulence is not necessarily danger, it is the body reacting to unpredictability.
Another factor often amplifies the fear: Information overload. This might sound harmless, but psychologists say excessive reading about aviation accidents or worst-case scenarios can prime the brain to expect catastrophe.
Known as availability bias, this mental shortcut makes dramatic events, like plane crashes, feel more common than they actually are simply because they are memorable or frequently discussed.
That is where psychological coping strategies come in.
According to Dr John, one of the most effective ways to reduce panic during turbulence is simply changing how the mind interprets it. One helpful approach is to shift from a mindset of something is wrong to my body is reacting to uncertainty,” she says. This reframing can immediately reduce panic.
Instead of viewing the shaking as danger, passengers can treat it as a natural, if uncomfortable, part of air travel.
Dr John often suggests a simple analogy.
“Some people imagine it like travelling over bumps in the road while driving. When we understand the sensation, it becomes easier for the mind to interpret it as uncomfortable rather than dangerous.”
It’s a subtle shift, but an important one. When the brain labels something as discomfort rather than threat, the nervous system begins to calm down.
Strategy 1: Name the sensation
One surprisingly powerful technique is simply describing what’s happening in neutral terms. “Instead of saying this is scary, try labelling it as this is movement or this is turbulence,” John says.
Naming the experience in neutral language helps regulate the emotional response in the brain.
This is often referred to as affect labelling, a technique supported by research. A brain-imaging study published in Psychological Science found that putting feelings into words can actually reduce activity in the amygdala, the part of the brain that processes fear.
In practical terms, that means saying something as simple as: This is turbulence. Planes experience this all the time. I am safe.
It sounds basic, but it can interrupt the spiral of catastrophic thinking.
Strategy 2: Ground yourself physically
Turbulence can create a sense of instability, a floating feeling that amplifies anxiety. Physical grounding can reduce the sense of floating or instability that turbulence creates, as Dr John explains. “Press your feet gently into the floor or hold onto the armrest and notice the pressure in your body.”
Grounding techniques help reconnect the mind with the body, shifting attention away from racing thoughts.
Another useful trick: Place one hand lightly on the chest and focus on the sensation of breathing.
These small cues signal to the nervous system that the body is safe.
Strategy 3: Breathe your way out of panic
When fear spikes, breathing often becomes shallow and rapid, which can worsen anxiety. Controlled breathing helps reverse that process. “A simple pattern such as inhaling for four seconds and exhaling for six seconds helps activate the body’s relaxation response,” John says.
This technique stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which slows the heart rate and signals the body to relax. Try the onger exhale specifically, because it encourages the body to release tension.
Just a few minutes of steady breathing can significantly reduce the sense of panic.
Strategy 4: Use curiosity instead of fear
Another unusual but effective method is what psychologists sometimes call cognitive curiosity.
“The curiosity technique: Rather than fighting the sensation, observe it with curiosity,” John explains.
This means noticing details: How the seat supports you, how the plane tilts slightly, how your breathing changes. Curiosity shifts the brain away from fear.
When the mind becomes curious, it moves out of survival mode and into analytical mode, which naturally reduces anxiety.
Think of it as turning turbulence into an observation exercise rather than a threat.
Strategy 5: Anchor yourself with familiar sounds
Sound can destabilise you, and it can also ground you. So look for sensory anchors: Listening to familiar music, a calming podcast, or guided relaxation audio can give the brain something stable to focus on when the environment feels unpredictable.
Many frequent flyers build a calm playlist specifically for flights, songs or podcasts associated with comfort and routine.
The brain finds reassurance in familiarity, even in unfamiliar situations.
Strategy 6: Focus on what the crew is doing
A lesser-known trick is to observe the behaviour of flight attendants. If the cabin crew remain calm, chatting, continuing service or sitting normally, it’s a sign the situation is routine. Seeing trained professionals behave calmly can help recalibrate the brain’s threat perception.
Strategy 7: Limit catastrophic thinking
When turbulence hits, the mind often jumps ahead to worst-case scenarios. One way to counter it is by returning attention to the present moment.
Ask simple grounding questions:
· What can I hear right now?
· What can I feel in the seat?
· What can I see inside the cabin?
· These sensory cues gently pull the brain back to reality.
Finally, the idea is not to eliminate fear completely but to understand it. “The key is helping the brain reinterpret the experience,” Dr John explains. “When individuals understand that their anxiety is a natural response to uncertainty, rather than a sign of real danger, it becomes easier to regulate the body’s stress response and regain a sense of calm and control.”
That shift from fear of danger to awareness of anxiety is often the turning point for anxious flyers.