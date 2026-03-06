When events become unpredictable, the brain works harder to fill in the missing pieces
In the past week, I’ve checked more flight updates than I have in my life. I’ve refreshed and refreshed, trying to feel a little calmer when I see “flight on time”, only to discover minutes later that it has been cancelled. Suddenly, I find myself poring over airline Twitter accounts, trying to make sense of a sea of updates while sketching out wild routes back to the UAE, most of which are clearly not feasible. At one point, I had to stop myself from almost impulsively booking a flight back to Abu Dhabi, through a far-fetched route.
You can read here for our flight updates
That’s what stress does to you, and flight uncertainty is often the catalyst. There is a particular kind of strain that comes with waiting for a flight that may or may not happen.
In such periods of geopolitical tension, when anything can change at any moment, most of us find ourselves suspended in an uncomfortable middle ground, unable to leave, unable to return home, and reliant on a stream of fragmented updates to understand what happens next.
It is not simply a logistical problem. Psychologists say the uncertainty itself can place the brain under enormous strain. Waiting becomes so emotionally exhausting; it’s less to do with travel and more to do with how the human brain is built.
As humans, we’re wired to predict, be it small decisions or life-altering events. The brain is constantly imagining what’s happening next. This predictive ability helps us navigate the world safely. When that prediction system breaks down, anxiety quickly fills the gap.
Dr Olivia Pounds, Clinical Psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic, explains that uncertainty disrupts one of the brain’s most fundamental processes. “Our brains are remarkable prediction machines, constantly generating guesses about the future by comparing learnt expectations with new incoming information. This design feature helps us to navigate a complex and dynamic world with surprising accuracy, helping us survive and thrive in our environments.”
But when events become unpredictable, as they often do during global crises, the brain works harder to fill in the missing pieces. “In times of stress or danger, these predictive processes heighten, as our brains try to predict outcomes of these novel and threatening situations,” explains Dr Pounds.
As no clear answers appear, the emotional response intensifies. “The lack of control over outcomes can quickly feel overwhelming, triggering strong waves of anxiety and an aversion to the uncertainty. In response, we naturally seek reassurance or ways to regain control, as our minds work overtime to reduce unpredictability in an attempt to keep us safe.”
The instinct explains why so many travellers find themselves glued to flight updates.
When we look to reassure ourselves in times of uncertainty, for instance, by constantly checking flights, reading updates, alerts and refreshing information sources, this is our brain trying to rapidly seek information that offers some sense of control in an environment where outcomes are wildly uncertain and survival depends on rapid detection of threats...
For many travellers waiting for updates, the pattern becomes familiar: Open the airline app, check the news, refresh the page, scroll through social media for clues. It feels like action, but often leads to a spiral.
Dr Pounds says this behaviour is a natural attempt to regain control. “When we look to reassure ourselves in times of uncertainty, for instance, by constantly checking flights, reading updates, alerts and refreshing information sources, this is our brain trying to rapidly seek information that offers some sense of control in an environment where outcomes are wildly uncertain and survival depends on rapid detection of threats.”
Unfortunately, the strategy rarely works the way the brain hopes. Worse, information during crises tends to be incomplete, rapidly changing, or alarming. “What happens,” she explains, “is that this often backfires, as the information sought out is usually incomplete or alarming.”
This leads to a powerful anxiety loop. You feel uncertain about safety and begin hyper-focusing on information sources in an attempt to reassure yourself and create certainty. In other words, the very behaviour meant to reduce stress can intensify it. The more the brain looks for certainty, the more it discovers how little certainty exists.
For some, the worry is not just about schedules. It is about being unable to return home, and so powerful responses are triggered.
Ezgi Firat, Psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic, says this experience often produces a profound sense of helplessness. The emotional tension comes from feeling blocked in both directions. “Being unable to leave can feel frightening, while being unable to return home may create a strong sense of blockage, frustration, or even anger. In both cases, the weight of external reality becomes very tangible.”
Waiting becomes especially difficult because the brain struggles to tolerate uncertainty stretched over time. “When fear and anxiety intensify, it can feel as though the moment is endless and that the situation will never resolve. Waiting under these circumstances is particularly difficult.”
Yet Dr Firat emphasises a crucial psychological reminder. “One helpful reminder is that, even though the uncertainty feels overwhelming, the situation is temporary.”
When reality feels out of our control, there can also be a strong urge to constantly do something to change it. Yet this pressure to act can sometimes become exhausting, especially when there is little that can actually be done. Letting go of unrealistic expectations toward oneself can therefore be relieving. During periods of waiting, it may help to remind oneself that this phase will eventually pass...
While people cannot control airspace closures or airline schedules, psychologists say they can still influence how their mind responds to the situation.
Dr Diana Maatouk, Clinical Psychologist, suggests beginning with the simplest principle: focus on what is still within your control. “While the timing of flights may be uncertain, small actions like checking updates at set times rather than constantly refreshing, preparing alternative plans, or organizing practical matters can restore a sense of agency.”
The shift matters, and even small decisions can reduce the helplessness that fuels anxiety.
Another important step is regulating information exposure. “It is also important to regulate exposure to information and to only rely on trusted sources. Continuous monitoring of news or flight updates can intensify anxiety. Limiting information checking to specific moments in the day can help prevent the mind from remaining in a constant state of alert,” she explains.
One helpful strategy is to focus on what remains within your control. While the timing of flights may be uncertain, small actions like checking updates at set times rather than constantly refreshing, preparing alternative plans, or organizing practical matters can restore a sense of agency.
You’re trapped in a loop, almost. One day, you breathe a sigh of relief that you have a flight. The next day, you might not have one. Dr Maatouk says this psychological rhythm is extremely common when people wait for uncertain outcomes. “When people are waiting for uncertain outcomes, they often enter a psychological cycle of anticipation followed by disappointment.”
Each update becomes emotionally charged. And so, breaking out of that pattern requires a subtle but powerful mental shift.
“One way to step out of this cycle is to shift from expectation to openness. Instead of attaching emotionally to each possible outcome, it can be helpful to adopt a mindset of ‘this may happen, but it may also change.’ This reduces the intensity of emotional swings,” she advises.
Another strategy is to shorten the mental timeline. Instead of focusing entirely on the moment of getting home, focus on the next few hours or the next day.
Moreover, equally important is allowing frustration to exist. “Psychologically, it is also useful to acknowledge the frustration rather than fight it. Feeling disappointed in these circumstances is a normal response. Allowing the emotion without judging it can prevent additional layers of stress,” she says.
Navigating these feelings can be tough, but it’s truly inspiring to remember that acknowledging your emotions instead of pushing them down can really make a positive difference. Try breaking your worries into small, manageable pieces and focus on simple, practical steps. For example, having backup plans, keeping your loved ones informed, and carving out time for self-care can help you feel more in control...
Carolyn Yaffe, behavioural therapist, says acknowledging that stress is normal can already ease some of the pressure. She reminds you, that you’re not alone.
Simple steps can make the experience feel more manageable. “Try keeping an eye on official airline alerts, and it might help to have some backup plans in place for any changes. Giving yourself some extra time on your schedule can also ease the stress,” she adds.
Moreover, recognising these emotions rather than suppressing them can be surprisingly helpful. “Try breaking your worries into small, manageable pieces and focus on simple, practical steps. For example, having backup plans, keeping your loved ones informed, and carving out time for self-care can help you feel more in control.”
Here’s a mental checklist:
Schedule your 'status checks’: Avoid the "endless refresh." Set a timer to check official airline apps every 3–4 hours rather than every 5 minutes. Constant monitoring keeps your nervous system in a "high alert" state.
Stick to the source: In a crisis, social media is a breeding ground for rumours. Rely exclusively on official airline apps, airport websites (like DXB or AUH), and verified SMS alerts.
Avoid the ‘panic rebook’: Before hitting 'buy' on a wildly expensive alternative route, call your airline or check their specific rebooking and waiver policy.
Shorten your horizon: If the thought of "getting home" feels overwhelming, focus only on the next 2 hours. What do you need right now? A meal? A phone call to family? Focus there.
· Prepare backup options: Looking at alternative routes or later flights can restore a sense of control.
· Shift from expectation to openness: Remind yourself that travel plans may change, which can soften the hope–disappointment cycle.
· Acknowledge your frustration: Feeling anxious or disappointed during travel uncertainty is a normal psychological response.
· Control the controllables: Stay organised, keep documents ready, inform loved ones, and maintain basic routines like meals and rest.