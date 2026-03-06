In the past week, I’ve checked more flight updates than I have in my life. I’ve refreshed and refreshed, trying to feel a little calmer when I see “flight on time”, only to discover minutes later that it has been cancelled. Suddenly, I find myself poring over airline Twitter accounts, trying to make sense of a sea of updates while sketching out wild routes back to the UAE, most of which are clearly not feasible. At one point, I had to stop myself from almost impulsively booking a flight back to Abu Dhabi, through a far-fetched route.