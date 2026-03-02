'When can I go home?': A UAE expat’s story of crisis and community from 8,000 miles away

But as always, it’s times of crisis that show the best and worst in people, and I’m fortunate to say I’ve seen the former. I panicked about my dog alone at home, hearing blasts. I asked for a few reliable souls to do check on her when they could. The response was immediate and swift. I got a few videos of her being overjoyed and playing around in the backyard. My former dogsitter drove 45 minutes to be with her too. She was taken out for a walk.