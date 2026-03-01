GOLD/FOREX
UAE's Ain Dubai closed today

Move in line with safety guidelines prescribed by the country's authorities

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Seema Verma

UAE’s giant Ferris wheel, Ain Dubai, is closed today as a precautionary safety measure, it was announced today, Mar 1.

This is in line with the UAE’s official guidance as regional tensions are dealt with by authorities.

The tourist hotspot said on its Insta handle: “If you have an existing booking or ticket, please check our website for the latest information before visiting.”

Besides Ain Dubai, other attractions such as Global Village will also remain closed for the day.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
