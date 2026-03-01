GOLD/FOREX
Air Arabia suspends UAE flights as US, Israel war on Iran continues

Customers with flights scheduled within the next 24 hours will be notified directly

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Sharjah: Air Arabia said on Sunday that all flights to and from the UAE have been temporarily suspended due to multiple regional airspace closures.

In a travel update, the airline said customers with flights scheduled within the next 24 hours will be notified directly by email and SMS about alternative options. Passengers who booked through travel agents have been advised to contact their agents directly.

The airline also urged customers to ensure their contact details are up to date through the “Manage Booking” service and to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Air Arabia said travellers should follow its official communication channels for the latest information, adding that its teams are closely monitoring developments. The airline stressed that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority.

