A limited number of flights may operate in coordination with the relevant authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals. Passengers on these flights will be contacted directly. All other travellers are advised not to travel to the airport unless contacted by the airline.

Air Arabia warned of a high volume of enquiries and thanked passengers for their patience. The airline reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains the highest priority, and flights will resume only once all operational and safety criteria are met.

Lekshmy Pavithran Assistant Online Editor

Lekshmy is a rockstar in the digital newsroom! With nearly two decades of experience, she revels in breaking news, riding viral trends, and spotting those hidden stories everyone else misses. As the Assistant Online Editor, she steers the homepage, blending editorial brilliance with a no-nonsense approach. Whether it’s UAE headlines, global affairs, business stories, or the latest buzz in entertainment and sports, Lekshmy is always on top of the game, delivering real-time coverage with precision. Her work ethic? Clarity, impact, and a dash of flair. All that is evident in her in-depth stories, special reports and explainers. Add in her social media savvy, and it’s no wonder she consistently cranks out content that gets eyeballs and keeps them coming back for more.