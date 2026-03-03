Passengers urged not to travel unless contacted; safety remains top priority
Air Arabia has temporarily suspended all flights to and from the UAE until 3:00 PM UAE time on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, due to ongoing regional disruptions. Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq are suspended until 5 March 2026.
A limited number of flights may operate in coordination with the relevant authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals. Passengers on these flights will be contacted directly. All other travellers are advised not to travel to the airport unless contacted by the airline.
Passenger guidance:
Check your flight status and the latest updates on the Air Arabia website.
Monitor your email for notifications regarding flight changes or alternative arrangements.
Passengers with flights departing within 24 hours will be contacted regarding alternative options.
Those who booked directly can manage bookings via the website; travellers who booked through agents should contact their agents.
Ensure contact details are up to date via the Manage Booking page for timely updates.
Air Arabia warned of a high volume of enquiries and thanked passengers for their patience. The airline reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains the highest priority, and flights will resume only once all operational and safety criteria are met.