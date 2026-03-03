'Be prepared for the all-out': European leader urges continent to gear up for wider Iran war, endorses 'regime change'

EU shifts gears: Von der Leyen champions Iranian uprising as Middle East war continues
Following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has highlighted the volatile Middle East situation signaling a profound shift in Europe's approach to the Tehran regime.
Speaking from Brussels, she expressed "deep concern" over recent escalations, including Iranian drone strikes on a British air base in Cyprus and oil facilities.
Von der Leyen emphasised three key points:
Renewed hope for Iran's oppressed people, whom the EU strongly supports in determining their future
The urgent need for de-escalation amid Iran's "reckless" attacks on neighbours, echoing British PM Kier Starmer.
The pursuit of diplomacy to halt Iran's nuclear and ballistic programmes, while ending regional destabilisation.
This stance marks a pivot of the European mindset from cautious diplomacy to active endorsement of "regime change".
Previously focused on negotiations, von der Leyen and foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas now advocate a "credible transition" in Iran, viewing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 as an opportunity for a "different Iran," Reuters reported.
With EU nations defending military bases hit by Iranian proxies and warning against a prolonged conflict, Europe is bracing for fallout in energy, migration, and security, according to the think-tank Brookings.
Recent developments fuel this urgency:
Coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes killed Khamenei and dozens of officials, aiming to dismantle Iran's nuclear sites and leadership.
Iran retaliated with missile barrages on Israel, US bases, and Gulf states, shutting the Strait of Hormuz, spiking oil prices, and causing US military deaths.
Critics argue Iran's regime pursues a "forever war" agenda, using proxies like Hezbollah and militias around the region to perpetuate chaos, export terror, and maintain power through endless conflict and nuclear brinkmanship.
This strategy has destabilised the Middle East for decades, suppressing domestic dissent while fueling proxy wars to deflect internal failures, the BBC reported.
As von der Leyen prepares the EU for broader implications, the bloc's evolving resolve could reshape global alliances amid the intensifying conflict.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urging the European Union to halt criticisms of the United States under President Donald Trump and instead extend support.
Merz told local media in Berlin: "Now isn’t the moment to lecture our partners and allies. Despite all doubts, we share many of their objectives, even if we ourselves aren’t capable of actually achieving them."
This message emerges amid a raging Middle East conflict, where US-Israeli strikes on Iran have killed the supreme leader and sparked fears of a prolonged quagmire akin to Iraq or Afghanistan.
Merz's pragmatic tone marks a departure from Germany's historical moral caution.
Iran's attacks on Gulf states and British base in Cyprus has raised concerns in Europe of a wider war.
The shift could strengthen transatlantic ties but risks alienating EU allies wary of Trump's policies, highlighting Germany's evolving leadership in a fractured Europe.