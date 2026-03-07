UK enhances Middle East defences as US-led coalition tightens vs Iran

UK's strategic shift: Supporting US strikes from British bases
In a significant escalation of British involvement in the Middle East, the UK Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday that the United States has begun utilising British bases for targeted defensive operations.
This move aims to thwart Iranian missile launches threatening regional stability and putting British personnel at risk.
The announcement comes as RAF Typhoon and F-35 jets continue patrols over Jordan, Qatar, Cyprus, and surrounding areas to safeguard British interests and allies.
Adding to these efforts, a Merlin helicopter is en route to the region, bolstering airborne surveillance capabilities pre-deployed earlier this year.
This follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to deploy four additional Typhoon jets to Qatar and allow US "defensive" strikes from UK facilities, reversing an initial reluctance amid Iranian drone attacks on British bases.
The updates align with a virtual meeting on March 5 between Bahrain, the UK, and the US under the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) Defence Working Group, focusing on countering Iranian aggression through enhanced military coordination.
US Central Command highlighted the session as a step toward collective deterrence in the volatile Gulf region.
As tensions rise, Britain’s actions underscore a commitment to allied defence without direct offensive engagement.
Critics, however, question the risks to British lives and the potential for deeper entanglement.
As of March 7, 2026, Iran continues limited barrages amid intensified US-Israeli strikes on Tehran and missile infrastructure.
US President Donald Trump has said that Iran’s launchers are getting severely degraded — claiming it takes about 4 minutes before an IRGC launcher, once exposed to US military trackers, gets hit.
But given Iran's decentralised execution, the country's massive territory and rough terrain, IRGC strikes persisted despite the US-Israeli strikes deep into Iran and top leadership losses.
Though Iran's government has apologised to the Gulf countries and vowed not to hit neighbours unless attacks originate there, IRGC attacks on urban targets in the Gulf continue.
This has created a constant state of readiness in the GCC countries as well as Israel, as attacks hit high-value or symbolic sites.
The retaliation highlights Iran’s asymmetric war strategy, which risks alienating Gulf states, and has prompted calls for de-escalation from the Arab League and UN.
The conflict has killed over 1,200 in Iran (military/civilian) and dozens regionally, displaced thousands, spiked oil prices, and disrupted travel.