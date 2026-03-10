GOLD/FOREX
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

UK's RAF fighter jets down drones heading towards Jordan, Bahrain as part of 'defensive air sorties'

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
A handout picture taken on March 1, 2026 at the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Akrotiri in Cyrpus and released by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on March 3, 2026 shows an RAF Typhoon aircraft from Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) taking off for operations across the Middle East.
AFP

In a swift defensive action amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighter jets successfully neutralised two unmanned aerial threats overnight, protecting key allies in the region.

The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that one uncrewed aerial system (UAS) was taken out in defence of Jordan, while another drone heading toward Bahrain was intercepted.

"The UK has begun defensive air sorties in support of the United Arab Emirates," the MoD stated on X.

“To support defensive operations, the UK has deployed additional air operations experts to the Gulf — ensuring an accurate picture across the region and assisting partners with airspace management."

