UK's RAF fighter jets down drones heading towards Jordan, Bahrain as part of 'defensive air sorties'

UK's RAF neutralises aerial threats near Jordan and Bahrain
In a swift defensive action amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighter jets successfully neutralised two unmanned aerial threats overnight, protecting key allies in the region.
The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that one uncrewed aerial system (UAS) was taken out in defence of Jordan, while another drone heading toward Bahrain was intercepted.
"The UK has begun defensive air sorties in support of the United Arab Emirates," the MoD stated on X.
“To support defensive operations, the UK has deployed additional air operations experts to the Gulf — ensuring an accurate picture across the region and assisting partners with airspace management."