Dubai: A British air base in Cyprus was partially evacuated after sirens sounded at RAF Akrotiri, following a suspected drone strike linked to escalating tensions involving Iran. UK officials said an Iranian-made drone hit the runway late Sunday, causing minimal damage and no injuries, but bringing the conflict onto European soil.

Sirens sounded again on Monday, prompting the scrambling of Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets amid reports of a renewed security threat. Authorities urged personnel and civilians to remain indoors, as dozens of vehicles were seen leaving the base area.

The Cypriot government said two drones headed toward the island were intercepted. It remains unclear whether the drone was launched directly from Iran or by a Tehran-backed group.

Despite allowing US forces to use its bases, Britain said it is not at war and is seeking to avoid deeper involvement in the widening Middle East conflict.

Video and inputs: AFP