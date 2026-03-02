Musk and Durov highlight Dubai's safety despite regional unrest
Dubai: As regional tensions continue to weigh on the Gulf, a high-profile public exchange between two of the world's most prominent technology executives has drawn renewed attention to the UAE's safety profile with both defending Dubai as statistically safer than many European cities, even as missile and drone interceptions remain ongoing.
“Unfortunately, I had to leave Dubai for Europe — so I'm not only missing the free fireworks from Iran, but also exposing myself to greater risk. Given Europe's crime rates, Dubai is statistically safer even with missiles flying. Can't wait to be back.” Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, posted on X.
The post, shared to Durov's millions of followers on X, has accumulated close to five million views.
Durov, who has based Telegram's operations in Dubai since 2017, made the remarks in the context of ongoing regional developments involving missile and drone interceptions in the UAE.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was among those who responded to the post, echoing the sentiment.
“No country is perfect, but Dubai and UAE broadly are objectively safer and better run than many areas of Europe,” Musk, said.
The UAE Ministry of Defence has released figures confirming the scale of interception activity since hostilities escalated. According to the ministry, since the start of Iranian attacks on February 28, the country's air force and air defence systems have successfully dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles, and 541 drones.
In response to the escalation, authorities activated nationwide emergency protocols. These included the temporary closure of sections of airspace, suspension of flights, and a shift to distance learning for schools, while the private sector was advised to adopt remote working arrangements. Authorities described these as precautionary measures.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has reaffirmed that monitoring efforts remain ongoing as part of nationwide precautionary measures aimed at protecting the community and ensuring the highest levels of preparedness.
The US and Israel’s conflict with Iran enters its third day, with tensions continuing to rise across the region. Readers can follow the latest updates on the Gulf News live blog.
