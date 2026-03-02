GOLD/FOREX
US- Israel war on Iran: Etihad extends Abu Dhabi flights suspension to March 3

A technical issue is affecting Etihad's contact centre, said the airline

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Regional airspace closures are disrupting Etihad Airways’ operations to and from Abu Dhabi.
Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways has suspended all flights to and from the capital until 2 pm UAE time on Tuesday, March 3.

The airline said regional airspace closures continue to impact its operations.

Passengers due to travel are advised to check their flight status at etihad.com before heading to the airport. They should also ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking.

Etihad said passengers holding tickets issued on or before February 28 2026, with original travel dates up to March 7, may rebook free of charge onto Etihad-operated flights up to March 18.

Passengers travelling on any Etihad flight until March 7 may request a full refund online or through their travel agent.

Those who booked through a travel agent are advised to contact their agent directly.

High volume of calls

Etihad also said the airline is experiencing 'a temporary technical issue affecting our Contact Centre due to a third-party vendor system disruption.'

"As a result, phone lines may be unavailable or response times longer than usual. We expect services to be restored within the next 1–2 hours," it said.

Passengers seeking a refund are encouraged to use the online refund request form. Etihad said safety remains its absolute priority and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met.

Earlier today, Amazon Cloud's unit AWS' ​data ‌centers in ⁠Bahrain ⁠and the UAE faced ​power ‌and connectivity issues ⁠on Monday following Iranian strikes in the Gulf on US military bases. The incident disrupted Abu Dhabi Commercial ​Bank's operations as well.

