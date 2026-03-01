GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Etihad suspends flights until 2am Monday amid US, Israel war on Iran

Etihad is working closely with the relevant authorities

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Passengers on cancelled flights can also request a full refund through the airline’s website or via their travel agents
Passengers on cancelled flights can also request a full refund through the airline’s website or via their travel agents
Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has announced that all flights to and from Abu Dhabi have been suspended until 02:00 (UAE time) on Monday, March 2, due to ongoing regional airspace closures.

The airline advised passengers scheduled to travel to check their flight status on its official website before heading to the airport and to ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking to receive the latest notifications.

Etihad said guests holding tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, with original travel dates up to March 2, may rebook free of charge on Etihad-operated flights until March 15, 2026. 

Passengers on cancelled flights can also request a full refund through the airline’s website or via their travel agents, while those who booked through travel agencies have been urged to contact them directly.

The airline noted that it is currently experiencing a high volume of calls and that response times may be longer than usual. It added that the situation remains dynamic and schedules could change at short notice.

Etihad said it is working closely with the relevant authorities and will resume normal operations as soon as conditions permit, stressing that the safety of its guests and staff remains its highest priority. The airline also apologised for the inconvenience and thanked passengers for their understanding.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The airline said it is actively monitoring developments

Emirates suspends Dubai flights until 3pm today

1h ago1m read
Regional airspace closures are disrupting Etihad Airways’ operations to and from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad suspends Abu Dhabi departures until March 1

1m read
UAE carriers continue to expand their global networks with new destinations and additional frequencies planned for 2026.

Where UAE travellers can fly to in 2026 — route guide

3m read
Travellers flying between the UAE and Pakistan are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Etihad cancels, delays Pakistan flights

1m read