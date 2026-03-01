Etihad suspends flights until 2am Monday amid US, Israel war on Iran

Etihad is working closely with the relevant authorities
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has announced that all flights to and from Abu Dhabi have been suspended until 02:00 (UAE time) on Monday, March 2, due to ongoing regional airspace closures.
The airline advised passengers scheduled to travel to check their flight status on its official website before heading to the airport and to ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking to receive the latest notifications.
Etihad said guests holding tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, with original travel dates up to March 2, may rebook free of charge on Etihad-operated flights until March 15, 2026.
Passengers on cancelled flights can also request a full refund through the airline’s website or via their travel agents, while those who booked through travel agencies have been urged to contact them directly.
The airline noted that it is currently experiencing a high volume of calls and that response times may be longer than usual. It added that the situation remains dynamic and schedules could change at short notice.
Etihad said it is working closely with the relevant authorities and will resume normal operations as soon as conditions permit, stressing that the safety of its guests and staff remains its highest priority. The airline also apologised for the inconvenience and thanked passengers for their understanding.