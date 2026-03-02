Emirates to resume limited flights from March 2

Priority given to rebooked passengers as services resume gradually
Dubai: Emirates has announced that it will begin operating a limited number of flights starting on the evening of March 2, as part of a gradual resumption of services following recent regional developments.
The airline said priority will be given to customers with earlier bookings, noting that those rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly. It also urged passengers not to proceed to the airport unless they have been notified with confirmed flight details.
Emirates added that all other flights remain suspended until further notice, stressing that it continues to monitor the situation and will adjust its operational schedule accordingly. The airline said updates will be published on its official website and social media channels.
It thanked customers for their understanding and patience, reaffirming that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain its highest priority.
The announcement follows a decision by the General Civil Aviation Authority to launch exceptional flight operations at UAE airports, allowing stranded passengers to depart in line with schedules that airlines will communicate to affected travellers and destinations.
The authority urged passengers whose flights have been disrupted not to go to airports until they are notified of their new flight details, in order to avoid congestion and ensure smooth processing.