GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates to resume limited flights from March 2

Priority given to rebooked passengers as services resume gradually

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Airline urges passengers not to go to airports without confirmation.
Airline urges passengers not to go to airports without confirmation.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Emirates has announced that it will begin operating a limited number of flights starting on the evening of March 2, as part of a gradual resumption of services following recent regional developments.

The airline said priority will be given to customers with earlier bookings, noting that those rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly. It also urged passengers not to proceed to the airport unless they have been notified with confirmed flight details.

Emirates added that all other flights remain suspended until further notice, stressing that it continues to monitor the situation and will adjust its operational schedule accordingly. The airline said updates will be published on its official website and social media channels.

It thanked customers for their understanding and patience, reaffirming that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

The announcement follows a decision by the General Civil Aviation Authority to launch exceptional flight operations at UAE airports, allowing stranded passengers to depart in line with schedules that airlines will communicate to affected travellers and destinations.

The authority urged passengers whose flights have been disrupted not to go to airports until they are notified of their new flight details, in order to avoid congestion and ensure smooth processing.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar safe in Dubai amid flight cancellation

2m read
Regional airspace closures are disrupting Etihad Airways’ operations to and from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad suspends Abu Dhabi departures until March 1

1m read
File photo of aircraft parked on the tarmac at Dubai airports after flight operations were suspended amid regional airspace closures.

Dubai airports suspend flights until further notice

1m read
Passengers pass through upgraded security scanners at Heathrow Airport, where the 100ml liquid limit for hand luggage has now been scrapped on departing flights, following the rollout of new CT screening technology.

After Dubai, Heathrow scraps 100ml security rule

2m read