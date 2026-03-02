Emirates extends suspension of Dubai flights amid airspace closures

Emirates said it is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with authorities
Dubai: Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 15:00 UAE time on Tuesday, March 3, due to multiple regional airspace closures.
The airline said the situation is dynamic and continuously monitored, urging passengers to check emirates.com
Rebook flights: Passengers can rebook to the same destination on or before 20 March. Those who booked via travel agents should contact them directly; direct bookings can be managed at Emirates Support
Request a refund: Refunds for direct bookings can be requested via Emirates Refund Form
Travel agent bookings should be handled through the agent.
Passengers are advised to ensure contact details are updated via Manage Booking to receive real-time notifications.
All city check-in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice.
Emirates said it is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities. The airline apologised for the inconvenience and reaffirmed that the safety and security of passengers and crew remain its top priority.