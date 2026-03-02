UAE airports Monday update: Airspace closures halt flights across major carriers

Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia suspend flights as UAE airspace remains closed
Flight operations across the UAE remain suspended on Monday as multiple regional airspace closures continue to disrupt schedules, authorities and airlines confirmed.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said the decision follows a thorough assessment of security and operational risks and was taken in full coordination with national and international authorities. The regulator stressed that the safety of passengers, flight crews, and the protection of UAE airspace remain top priorities.
The GCAA added it is closely coordinating with airports and airlines to synchronise schedules, activate emergency plans, and ensure a swift return to normal operations. Passengers have been urged to follow official updates through approved channels and contact their respective airlines for the latest information.
All major UAE airports have temporarily halted flights:
Dubai Airports confirmed suspensions at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), advising passengers not to travel to the airports.
Zayed International Airport suspended all operations, urging travellers to check with airlines before heading to the airport.
Sharjah Airport Authority announced a full suspension of flights at Sharjah International Airport.
Authorities said all airports are working closely with airlines to minimise disruption, manage passenger flow, and prevent congestion in terminals.
Emirates has suspended flights to and from Dubai until 3:00 pm UAE time on March 2. Passengers can rebook for travel up to March 20 or request refunds if booked directly.
Etihad Airways suspended all flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 2:00 pm UAE time on Monday. Passengers holding tickets issued on or before February 28 may rebook free of charge for travel up to March 18 or request refunds for flights scheduled until March3.
flydubai also suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 3:00 pm UAE time. Passengers booked within the next 72 hours can rebook to the same destination within 20 days or request refunds via Manage Your Booking or travel agents.
Air Arabia suspended UAE flights until 3:00 pm on Monday and extended cancellations to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq until March 3.
Major international airlines including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and Pakistan International Airlines announced flight suspensions, cancellations or reroutings to and from the UAE and the wider Gulf region. Passengers are advised to check flight status before travelling.
The GCAA confirmed that the UAE has covered all expenses for passengers affected by the airspace closures. Transit passengers were provided accommodation, meals and refreshments, and airlines facilitated rebooking in line with operational plans.
Over the past few hours, airports and carriers handled approximately 20,200 passengers. Integrated measures, including rerouting flights between airports, accelerating rescheduling, and enhancing terminal coordination, have been implemented to reduce congestion and maintain safety.
The authority reiterated that passengers should obtain updates exclusively from official channels and contact airlines directly for booking or schedule information.