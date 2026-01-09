Iran: A look at major protests that have shaken the nation over the past 50 years

Protests began in September 2022 soon after the death of Amini, 22, following her arrest by the country’s morality police over allegedly not wearing her hijab, or headscarf, to the liking of the authorities. United Nations investigators ultimately found Iran responsible for the “physical violence” that led to her death. A monthslong security crackdown killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained. However, many women to this day still refuse to wear the hijab.