While the immediate trigger was economic, the unrest reflects broader pressures on the Islamic Republic — from sanctions and political fatigue to the aftershocks of last summer’s war with Israel.

That earlier protest movement was met with a heavy crackdown, including internet shutdowns and the use of deadly force. This time, however, the government’s response has been notably more restrained.

A government spokesperson said a mechanism would be established to hold talks with protest leaders. “The livelihood of my people is my daily concern,” Pezeshkian wrote on X, adding that the government has plans to reform the monetary and banking system and protect purchasing power.

Iran’s leadership is now walking a narrow line: trying to contain unrest without reigniting the kind of nationwide uprising that once shook the foundations of the Islamic Republic.

For the Middle East, instability in Iran carries serious risks. Tehran’s influence stretches across Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, and renewed confrontation could inflame proxy conflicts. Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz would have major consequences for energy shipments.

For Iranians, the crisis is immediate and personal. Falling incomes, rising prices and political uncertainty have eroded hope for economic recovery, while memories of past crackdowns fuel anxiety about what may come next.

At the same time, Western governments continue to express alarm over Iran’s nuclear activities. While Tehran insists its programme is peaceful, many fear it could move closer to weapons capability if tensions worsen. Other global powers, including European states, have called for restraint and diplomacy, warning that further escalation could destabilise the wider Middle East.

Rhetoric has also intensified. US President Donald Trump has warned of new strikes if Iran rebuilds its nuclear or missile programmes, while Iranian leaders have threatened a “severe response” to any attack. The exchange has reinforced concerns that miscalculation could trigger another regional escalation.

In addition to the June war with Israel, tensions flared again on December 26, when Iran seized a foreign oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global energy supplies. Iranian naval forces said the vessel was carrying smuggled fuel and detained its crew. The incident revived fears about shipping security in one of the world’s most sensitive waterways.

The war strained Iran’s economy further and exposed vulnerabilities at a time when public trust was already fragile. Since then, authorities have appeared cautious about provoking another mass uprising. Enforcement of social rules, including dress-code laws, has at times been relaxed in Tehran, and the so-called morality police have operated less visibly.

Analysts say Tehran has scaled back domestic repression since the 12-day war with Israel in June 2025, which dealt a psychological blow to the regime’s long-cultivated image of strength and deterrence. That conflict, triggered by Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, left hundreds dead on both sides before a ceasefire ended the fighting.

The latest currency collapse acted as a breaking point. For traders and middle-class Iranians — traditionally key pillars of social stability — the falling rial represents not just higher prices, but a loss of confidence in the state’s ability to manage the economy.

At the heart of the protests is economic desperation. Years of US-led sanctions, structural mismanagement, corruption and heavy reliance on oil revenues have weakened Iran’s economy. Inflation has surged, wages have failed to keep pace with prices, and ordinary Iranians are struggling to afford food, housing and healthcare.

