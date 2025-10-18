Iran under renewed pressure: UN sanctions revive tensions, stall nuclear diplomacy

Iran has often blamed the failure of the nuclear deal on the United States, which withdrew from the JCPOA during President Donald Trump’s first term and reinstated US sanctions. In response, Iran intensified its nuclear activities. Yet, there is no justification for Iran’s current high-level uranium enrichment, as it remains the only non-nuclear state enriching uranium to levels near the technical threshold for bomb production (90%), while the JCPOA had capped enrichment at 3.67%. According to IAEA estimates, before the US-Israeli strikes on four nuclear sites, Iran possessed roughly 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%. If enriched to 90%, that amount would be sufficient to produce between 8 and 10 nuclear bombs.