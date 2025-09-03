Iran accelerates production of highly enriched uranium: IAEA

GOLD/FOREX
AFP
This handout satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies and dated July 1, 2025, shows activity near the holes caused by the June 22 US airstrike on the Fordo (Fordow) Fuel Enrichment Plant complex, about 30 kilometres north of Qom in central Iran.
Iran has accelerated production of highly enriched uranium: IAEA

The Middle East Monitor, meanwhile, reported on Wednesday that Iran has dismantled and removed cooling systems from the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, a move that may signal preparations for a potential new Israeli strike, according to US nuclear expert David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS).

In a post on X, Albright said “recent satellite imagery of the Natanz complex shows that over the past week, Iran has removed and dismantled nearly all of the cooling equipment from the HVAC buildings.”

Albright, regarded as one of the leading experts on Iran’s nuclear programme, said Tehran appears to be exploiting the facility’s temporary shutdown to shield vital equipment from future airstrikes.

He explained that some of the dismantled coolers had been moved to helipads, others relocated near a water purification facility, while the rest were dispersed across the complex.

The Natanz facility — one of Iran’s key enrichment sites — was previously targeted in June in a joint Israeli and US attack that caused significant damage. Analysts warn that the latest developments reflect Tehran’s efforts to protect its nuclear infrastructure against renewed strikes.

Iran has blamed the IAEA in part for the June attacks on its nuclear facilities, which Israel says it launched to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran has repeatedly denied.

