Will UAE fuel prices rise after Venezuela crisis? What drivers should expect next

Dubai: UAE motorists are unlikely to see an immediate jump in petrol and diesel prices following the political upheaval in Venezuela , with analysts pointing to a well-supplied global oil market that is limiting the impact of geopolitical shocks at the pump.

This helps explain why the sharp spikes seen in earlier geopolitical crises have not materialised this time. During previous flashpoints, oil prices jumped as much as 7% in early trading sessions. By contrast, WTI crude rose just under 2% on January 5 before erasing those gains the following day.

Valecha noted that despite the disruption in Venezuela, price signals remain subdued. “Technically, Brent has been stable since Monday. That suggests no major impact on UAE fuel prices so far,” he said. “In fact, if geopolitical risks persist, the longer-term impact is more likely to be on the downside because the oil balance is skewed toward surplus.”

According to Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, geopolitics often creates short-term volatility rather than lasting price pressure. “During periods of geopolitical tension, oil typically shows a risk premium, but this is usually sentiment-driven and short-lived,” he said. “At the moment, global markets are already oversupplied, which is why traders are paying less attention to geopolitical headlines and more to surplus risks.”

Hansen added that even if Venezuelan barrels eventually return, low-cost producers such as Saudi Arabia are unlikely to be threatened. “Additional supply could actually help prevent future price spikes once the current glut disappears,” he said, noting that excessively high prices risk accelerating the shift toward alternative energy.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said this reality limits the country’s immediate influence on oil markets. “As long as Venezuelan output remains at these relatively low levels, I do not see it having much impact on OPEC,” he said. “Rebuilding the sector would require investments of around $180 billion and would take many years.”

Despite holding the world’s largest proven oil reserves, Venezuela currently contributes less than 1% to global oil supply. Production has fallen sharply following the US embargo and tanker blockade, with output reportedly dropping from around 1.1 million barrels per day late last year to below 500,000 barrels per day.

Nannette Hechler-Fayd’herbe, CIO for EMEA at Lombard Odier Group, said consumers should not expect immediate effects at the pump. “We foresee little immediate impact and keep our 12-month forecast for Brent unchanged at $63 per barrel,” she said. “Over the next one to two years, oil prices could even head lower.”

For now, the Venezuelan crisis has removed barrels from the market rather than added them. PDVSA has been forced to cut production as storage fills and exports stall. Several joint ventures, including those involving Chevron and Chinese partners, have been affected.

