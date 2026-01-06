Chevron to Exxon: These oil and energy stocks gained up to 16% after Venezuela crisis

Dubai: The political upheaval in Venezuela has pushed one of the world’s most underdeveloped oil provinces back into the spotlight. While oil prices themselves have remained restrained, equity markets have been quicker to respond, lifting shares of companies seen as best placed to benefit from any gradual reopening of Venezuelan crude flows.

Venezuela holds an estimated 303 billion barrels of proven crude reserves, the largest in the world . Yet years of underinvestment, sanctions and infrastructure decay mean any recovery will take time and capital. Rystad Energy estimates suggest around $53 billion would be required over the next 15 years simply to maintain current production near 1.1 million barrels per day, with more than $180 billion needed to approach three million barrels by 2040. That gap between geological potential and practical reality is shaping where investors are placing their bets.

Chevron stands out as the clearest beneficiary of any policy shift. It is the only major US oil company still operating in Venezuela, maintaining joint ventures with state-owned PDVSA under a special licence from Washington. Those partnerships account for roughly 23% of the country’s current output, according to JPMorgan.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.