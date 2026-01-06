Chevron to Exxon: These oil and energy stocks gained up to 16% after Venezuela crisis

From Chevron to refiners, investors reposition on Venezuela oil exposure
Dubai: The political upheaval in Venezuela has pushed one of the world’s most underdeveloped oil provinces back into the spotlight. While oil prices themselves have remained restrained, equity markets have been quicker to respond, lifting shares of companies seen as best placed to benefit from any gradual reopening of Venezuelan crude flows.
Venezuela holds an estimated 303 billion barrels of proven crude reserves, the largest in the world. Yet years of underinvestment, sanctions and infrastructure decay mean any recovery will take time and capital. Rystad Energy estimates suggest around $53 billion would be required over the next 15 years simply to maintain current production near 1.1 million barrels per day, with more than $180 billion needed to approach three million barrels by 2040. That gap between geological potential and practical reality is shaping where investors are placing their bets.
Chevron stands out as the clearest beneficiary of any policy shift. It is the only major US oil company still operating in Venezuela, maintaining joint ventures with state-owned PDVSA under a special licence from Washington. Those partnerships account for roughly 23% of the country’s current output, according to JPMorgan.
That foothold gives Chevron optionality others lack. If sanctions are eased or operating terms improve, Chevron would be first in line to scale production. Investors reacted accordingly, lifting the stock as Venezuela returned to headlines.
Oilfield services firms were among the fastest movers, with SLB shares jumping nearly 9% in a single session. The move reflects a familiar pattern in energy markets. Service providers tend to benefit early when producers begin assessing drilling, well repairs and field rehabilitation.
Venezuela’s oil infrastructure has suffered years of neglect. Any attempt to revive output would require extensive technical work, placing companies like SLB at the front of the spending cycle.
Halliburton also rallied sharply, as investors weighed the likelihood of increased service demand in 2026 rather than immediate production gains. The company has already posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results and continues to trade at relatively modest valuation levels compared with peers.
The stock’s move suggests investors see Halliburton as a leveraged play on long-term recovery work rather than short-term geopolitical risk.
For ConocoPhillips, the rally was driven less by future drilling prospects and more by unresolved financial claims. Analysts estimate the company has outstanding Venezuela-related claims approaching $10 billion, tied to assets seized during nationalisation.
Any diplomatic progress that clarifies compensation or settlement terms could materially affect valuation, prompting investors to revisit the stock.
Exxon Mobil does not have active operations in Venezuela, yet its shares rose alongside peers. The appeal lies in its broader fundamentals rather than direct exposure. Exxon continues to emphasise cost discipline and its integrated business model, targeting a $30-per-barrel breakeven by the end of the decade.
For income-focused and diversified portfolios, Exxon remains a defensive energy holding even without Venezuela optionality.
Among refiners, Valero led gains. The company operates 15 refineries with a combined capacity of about 3.2 million barrels per day and is well positioned to process heavy sour crudes, the type Venezuela produces.
Shares moved closer to recent highs as investors looked ahead to earnings and considered whether renewed Venezuelan flows could support refining margins.
Marathon’s Garyville refinery in Louisiana, the largest in the state, is configured to handle heavy crude and could capture as much as 20% to 30% of increased Venezuelan exports, according to analysts.
Despite higher turnaround costs, refining margins have strengthened, and scale remains a key advantage should supply patterns shift.
Phillips 66 presents a more complex picture. While higher crude volumes can support utilisation, rising crude prices can also compress refining margins if fuel prices lag.
Investors are watching upcoming earnings and management commentary for clarity on capital allocation and margin resilience in a shifting supply environment.
With inputs from agencies.
