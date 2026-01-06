Dubai: The United States has captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in a night-time raid in Caracas, flown them out of the country and transferred Maduro to New York to face criminal charges. In court, Maduro pleaded not guilty, saying: “I am a decent man, the president of my country.”

CSIS analyst Christopher Hernandez-Roy said the structure of power remains largely intact. “This is the same regime; it’s just not headed by Nicolás Maduro,” he said during a CSIS event on Monday.

Latrobe University’s Raul Sanchez-Urribarri told ABC that the state continues to function “as normal as it can in those circumstances”, noting Rodríguez’s strong ties to business elites who see her as an “efficient operator”.

But CSIS experts warned that removing a leader often triggers internal competition. Emily Harding, vice-president of CSIS’s Defence and Security Department, said that after shocks like this, regimes often experience “sharp elbows within the system” as figures jockey for position.

Escalation with Washington: CSIS defence expert Mark Cancian warned a second US strike is possible if Caracas resists. “I think it’s highly likely there will be follow-on US strikes,” he said.

Hernandez-Roy said the US appeared to be prioritising calm over democratic legitimacy. “The United States has chosen stability over legitimacy. But there’s a risk with that,” he said at CSIS.

Hernandez-Roy said the phrase should be read as policy direction rather than formal control. “They’re going to direct policy, and they’re going to expect Caracas to follow the US lead,” he said, pointing to likely demands on drugs, migration, oil sales and foreign influence.

Hernandez-Roy warned that Rodríguez lacks direct command over the armed power centres. “Delcy doesn’t have the men with the guns,” he said, referring to figures such as Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.

While the military has publicly backed Rodríguez (ABC), analysts say that support could be conditional — especially if she is seen as too closely aligned with Washington.

McCarthy-Jones described Venezuela as a potential “powder keg”, citing the number of heavily armed actors — from the military and national guard to militias and criminal gangs. “It really seems like a situation that could easily spin out of control if things aren’t managed correctly,” she told ABC.

Sanchez-Urribarri told ABC that some elites may calculate it is safer to deal with the regime they know, especially if it appears capable of cooperating with the US.

CSIS Americas Program director Ryan C. Berg framed the moment as transitional rather than decisive. “We’re not at the beginning of the end, but the end of the beginning,” he said.

He estimated Venezuela could boost production by about 500,000 barrels a day in the near term through repairs and maintenance, but warned that deeper recovery would require tens of billions of dollars and years of work.

Not yet, according to AFP. Venezuelan sociologist Ligia Bolivar, now living in Colombia, said: “There has been no change of regime in Venezuela… In these circumstances nobody is going to run home.”

