GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Delcy Rodriguez: Meet the 'Iron Lady of Caracas' now running Venezuela

Key figure in Venezuela's socialist regime for over 2 decades now holds reins amid chaos

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez speaks during a meeting with the Diplomatic Corps, in Caracas, on June 23, 2025. US President Donald Trump threatened Sunday that Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez will pay a "very big price" if she doesn't cooperate with the United States, after US forces seized and jailed her former boss Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez speaks during a meeting with the Diplomatic Corps, in Caracas, on June 23, 2025. US President Donald Trump threatened Sunday that Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez will pay a "very big price" if she doesn't cooperate with the United States, after US forces seized and jailed her former boss Nicolas Maduro.
AFP

In a seismic shift for Latin America's most volatile nation, Delcy Rodríguez has stepped into Venezuela's acting presidency following a bold US special forces operation that toppled longtime strongman Nicolas Maduro on January 3, 2026.

The 57-year-old firebrand, a key architect of Venezuela's socialist regime for over two decades, now holds the reins amid chaos, promising "unwavering defence" against opposition forces and foreign meddlers.

Fiery rhetoric from Chavez era

Rodríguez's political DNA traces back to the revolutionary era of Hugo Chávez, Venezuela's charismatic leader from 1999 to 2013.

As a fierce loyalist, she joined Chavez's inner circle early, serving as his deputy in the National Assembly and later as foreign minister.

Her rhetoric was pure fire: she branded US leaders "imperialist vampires" and spearheaded anti-sanctions campaigns that rallied Chavistas while alienating the West.

After Chavez's death, Rodríguez seamlessly backed Maduro, becoming Venezuela's vice president in 2018 and effectively its de facto power broker.

Opposition activists jailed

Nicknamed the "Iron Lady of Caracas," Rodríguez's tenure was marked by ruthless crackdowns.

She orchestrated the 2019 "Operation Thunder" raids that jailed hundreds of opposition activists, drawing US sanctions that barred her from American soil — infamously stranding her at a 2020 Amsterdam layover in the "Delcy Rodríguez Affair."

Under her watch, Venezuela's economy cratered: hyperinflation hit 1.7 million percent in 2018, oil production plummeted 80% due to mismanagement, and over 7.7 million citizens fled as refugees.

US blamed

Yet she blamed it all on a US "economic war," doubling down on alliances with Russia, Iran, and China for oil deals and military aid.

Maduro's dramatic fall came via "Operation Liberty Dawn," a US-led raid involving Navy SEALs and CIA assets that captured him in his Miraflores Palace bunker.

Maduro is now in US federal custody in New York City, held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn after being captured by US forces in an operation in Caracas and flown to the US to face charges of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

He arrived in New York on January 3, 2026, following his ouster, and faces an arraignment on Monday (January 5, 2026).

Maduro clone: More repression

With Maduro out, Rodríguez invoked constitutional Article 233 to claim interim leadership, vowing to "crush traitors" and restore order.

Critics call her a "Maduro clone," predicting more repression, while supporters hail her as Venezuela's saviour.

Already, street protests rage in Caracas, and regional powers like Brazil and Colombia eye intervention.

As Rodríguez consolidates power — surrounded by loyalist militias and Russian Spetsnaz advisors — the world watches.

Will she pivot toward elections, or entrench the Bolivarian Revolution? One thing's clear: Venezuela's turmoil just got fiercer.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume role of acting president in Venezuela.

Trump warns new Venezuela leader to do what's right'

1m read
Delcy Rodriguez appointed as the Interim President of Venezuela.

Delcy Rodriguez appointed Venezuela's Interim President

2m read
Venezuela bombshell: US strikes reportedly slammed Chavismo power hubs in the capital Caracas—right in the backyards of top military brass. Casualties are unconfirmed amid chaos and evacuations underway, as per social media reports.

US airstrikes target Maduro regime in Caracas

2m read
Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Multiple blasts heard as aircraft fly low over Caracas

1m read