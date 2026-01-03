GOLD/FOREX
'Months of planning and rehearsal' for Maduro seizure: top US general

More than 150 US aircraft were used in the operation

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
General Dan Cain
General Dan Cain

The US military operation to extract Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a nighttime raid in Caracas took "months of planning and rehearsal," and more than 150 US aircraft were used, top US General Dan Caine told reporters Saturday.

"The word integration does not explain the sheer complexity of such a mission, an extraction so precise it involved more than 150 aircraft launching across the Western Hemisphere," Caine told a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump.

