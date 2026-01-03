Shocking US airstrikes pound Maduro's Venezuela, eyewitness footage shows fiery blasts

Powerful explosions reported in Caracas, eyewitness footage shows fiery blasts
In a stunning overnight operation, reports of powerful explosions have emerged from the Venezuelan capital, with eyewitness footage showing fiery blasts near key Chavismo power centers.
Amid chaos, casualties are unconfirmed, with evacuations reportedly underway.
Global leaders urge restraint as tensions soar.
The Venezuela government has denounceed "extremely serious military aggression" by the US, AFP reported.
Several blasts were reported, while low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 am local time Saturday in Venezuela's capital, Caracas.
People in various neighborhoods rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas.
Social media videos captured from elevated vantage points reveal orange fireballs erupting on distant hillsides, illuminating residential areas and sending tremors through the city.
The strikes appear focused on residences of high-ranking military officials linked to the notorious "Cartel de los Soles," accused of flooding the US with narcotics.
One X post from journalist Emmanuel Rincón stated: "The bombings in Caracas are being reported near the centers of power of Chavismo."
Additional reports mention hits on La Carlota airport and the port in La Guaira, with close-up footage circulating online.
Reactions poured in swiftly, with users hailing it as a blow against Maduro's regime: "We told Maduro to stop sending drugs into America and he didn’t listen!"
Others celebrated, "Que Viva Venezuela Libre!"
The US has not confirmed involvement, but sources suggest this escalates anti-drug efforts.
