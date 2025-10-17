GOLD/FOREX
US B-52 bombers fly near Venezuela as part of military pressure against Maduro's government

Show of force comes amid multiple airstrikes on boats suspected of drug trafficking

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
A US B-52 'Stratofortress' bomber.
A US B-52 'Stratofortress' bomber.
File photo

In a move that marks a significant escalation of US-Venezuela tensions, US President Donald Trump recently authorised and deployed B-52 bombers near Venezuela as part of a growing pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government.

The ramped up US military presence and activities around Venezuela come amid ongoing political and drug enforcement tensions.​

On October 15, 2025, three B-52 Stratofortress bombers took off from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana and flew for hours in international airspace roughly 150 miles north of Venezuela's coast, conducting a show of force over the Caribbean Sea, US media reported.

These bombers, capable of carrying nuclear or conventional weapons, circled transparently with their transponders on, signaling no intent to hide their presence.

Military buildup

This deployment is part of a broader US military buildup in the Caribbean involving roughly 10,000 troops, including Marines on ships, fighter jets, attack drones, and special operations forces conducting training near Venezuela.

The Trump administration justifies these actions on suspected drug courier boats as "necessary" to combat narcotics trafficking and labels Nicolás Maduro an illegitimate leader involved in drug conspiracies, offering $50 million for information leading to Maduro's arrest.

While direct ground operations have not been launched, President Trump has hinted at possibly expanding pressure onto Venezuelan territory, stating that the U.S. has “the sea very well under control” and is now “looking at land.”

HIGHLIGHTS

  • On October 15, 2025, three B-52 bombers flew in international airspace near Venezuela in a clear show of US military strength.

  • The mission is part of a wide military buildup including 10,000 US forces in the Caribbean region.

  • The US has conducted several strikes on alleged drug smuggling boats near Venezuela.

  • The Trump administration seeks to pressure Maduro's government, accusing it of drug trafficking and supporting covert CIA operations inside Venezuela.

  • While no ground invasion has been confirmed, preparations and training by special forces continue near Venezuelan waters.

