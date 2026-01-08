GOLD/FOREX
Trump holds first call with Colombia president after US threat: ministry

Call came after US leader threatened Petro with military action

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Colombian President Gustavo Petro.
AFP

Donald Trump held his first phone call with Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro on Wednesday, the government in Bogota said, days after the US president threatened him with military action.

Colombia's foreign ministry informed AFP of the call but did not say what was discussed, after Trump had warned Petro to "watch his ass" following US forces' ousting of leader Nicolas Maduro in neighboring Venezuela.

