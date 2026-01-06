Colombia and Denmark push back as Petro dares Trump: “Come get me”
US President Donald Trump’s recent threats to Colombia and ambitions over Greenland have drawn sharp rebukes from Bogota and Copenhagen.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro directly challenged Trump, echoing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s defiance, while Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any US “takeover” of Greenland could jeopardise NATO, according to The Express US.
Following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Petro told Trump: “Come get me. I’m waiting for you here.”
He warned that any military aggression could provoke widespread resistance: “If they bomb, the campesinos will become thousands of guerrillas in the mountains. And if they detain the president, it will unleash the ‘jaguar’ of the people.”
On Sunday, Trump suggested potential military operations in Colombia, saying it “sounds good to me.”
The remarks came after the US raid in Venezuela, where Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown to New York to face drug trafficking charges.
Colombia’s foreign ministry condemned the threats, stressing a commitment to “dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect” while rejecting force in international relations.
Petro made clear he will not tolerate external interference: “I don’t accept invasions, missiles, or assassinations, only intel.” He invited a fact-based, face-to-face discussion with Trump and accused Colombian political elites of misleading foreign powers.
Invoking his guerrilla past, he added: “I swore not to touch a weapon again … but for the homeland, I will take up arms again.”
The confrontation follows a swift US special forces operation in Venezuela. Maduro appeared in a Manhattan federal court amid chaotic protests. Trump warned neighboring countries, including Colombia, Cuba, and Mexico, to act decisively against drug trafficking.
Trump accused Petro of cocaine trafficking, claiming drugs were sent into the United States. Critics have questioned the president’s stance, particularly after pardoning former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, convicted of drug trafficking.
Following Maduro’s arrest, Trump suggested the US could “takeover” Venezuela during a transitional period, focusing on its oil industry. “The oil companies are going to go in and rebuild their system,” he said, alleging Venezuela had seized US assets.
Petro’s challenge mirrors Maduro’s August taunts: “Come get me. I will wait for him here in Miraflores. Don’t be late.” The White House shared a viral X video juxtaposing Maduro’s threats with footage from the raid. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth commented: “He had his chance – until he didn’t.”
Maduro and Cilia Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies. They are set to face trial in the United States.
With inputs from AFP, AP
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox