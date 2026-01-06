GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

'I’m waiting': Colombia’s Petro fires back at Trump, echoes Maduro

Colombia and Denmark push back as Petro dares Trump: “Come get me”

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
This combination of pictures created on January 04, 2026 shows Colombian President Gustavo Petro and US President Donald Trump. Colombian president dares Trump: “I’m waiting” after US threats
This combination of pictures created on January 04, 2026 shows Colombian President Gustavo Petro and US President Donald Trump. Colombian president dares Trump: “I’m waiting” after US threats
AFP

US President Donald Trump’s recent threats to Colombia and ambitions over Greenland have drawn sharp rebukes from Bogota and Copenhagen.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro directly challenged Trump, echoing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s defiance, while Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any US “takeover” of Greenland could jeopardise NATO, according to The Express US.

Petro issues bold warning to Trump

Following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Petro told Trump: “Come get me. I’m waiting for you here.”

He warned that any military aggression could provoke widespread resistance: “If they bomb, the campesinos will become thousands of guerrillas in the mountains. And if they detain the president, it will unleash the ‘jaguar’ of the people.”

Trump hints at military action against Colombia

On Sunday, Trump suggested potential military operations in Colombia, saying it “sounds good to me.”

The remarks came after the US raid in Venezuela, where Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown to New York to face drug trafficking charges.

Colombia’s foreign ministry condemned the threats, stressing a commitment to “dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect” while rejecting force in international relations.

Petro rejects foreign intervention

Petro made clear he will not tolerate external interference: “I don’t accept invasions, missiles, or assassinations, only intel.” He invited a fact-based, face-to-face discussion with Trump and accused Colombian political elites of misleading foreign powers.

Invoking his guerrilla past, he added: “I swore not to touch a weapon again … but for the homeland, I will take up arms again.”

Maduro raid escalates tensions

The confrontation follows a swift US special forces operation in Venezuela. Maduro appeared in a Manhattan federal court amid chaotic protests. Trump warned neighboring countries, including Colombia, Cuba, and Mexico, to act decisively against drug trafficking.

Trump targets Petro and leadership

Trump accused Petro of cocaine trafficking, claiming drugs were sent into the United States. Critics have questioned the president’s stance, particularly after pardoning former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, convicted of drug trafficking. 

Venezuela’s oil in US crosshairs

Following Maduro’s arrest, Trump suggested the US could “takeover” Venezuela during a transitional period, focusing on its oil industry. “The oil companies are going to go in and rebuild their system,” he said, alleging Venezuela had seized US assets. 

Historical echoes

Petro’s challenge mirrors Maduro’s August taunts: “Come get me. I will wait for him here in Miraflores. Don’t be late.” The White House shared a viral X video juxtaposing Maduro’s threats with footage from the raid. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth commented: “He had his chance – until he didn’t.”

Maduro and Cilia Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies. They are set to face trial in the United States.

 With inputs from AFP, AP

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpTrump tarrifsAmerica

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US president Trump

Trump says Colombia president should 'watch his [back]'

1m read
This combination of pictures shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

US allies, foes alarmed by Maduro capture

3m read
President Donald Trump said Saturday he would allow American oil companies to head into Venezuela to tap its massive crude reserves after a US military operation that seized the country's leader Nicolas Maduro.

Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela

1m read
This combination of pictures created on December 21, 2025, shows US President Donald Trump (L) speaking during a roundtable discussion in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 10, 2025, and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) speaking during the Meeting of Jurists in Defense of International Law at the Eurobuilding Hotel in Caracas on November 14, 2025.

Drone strike on Venzuelan soil: US ramps up pressure

3m read