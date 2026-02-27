GOLD/FOREX
Interim leader asks Trump to lift blockade, sanctions on Venezuela

Venezuela seeks end to US sanctions, calls for new cooperation

This combination of pictures created on January 21, 2026, shows Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez waving after a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on January 14, 2026, and US President Donald Trump waving as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on September 11, 2025.
AFP

Venezuela's interim leader on Thursday asked US President Donald Trump to end all penalties on the South American country, calling the two nations friends and partners following the ouster of Nicolas Maduro on January 3. 

"Let the blockade and sanctions against Venezuela end now," Delcy Rodriguez said in a speech on state television. "President Trump, as friends, as partners, we are opening a new agenda of cooperation with the United States." 

