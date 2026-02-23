What does Trump want in Iran?

This combination of pictures created on February 20, 2026 shows US President Donald Trump (L) gesturing during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025; and a handout picture provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him waving during a ceremony in Tehran on August 24, 2025. AFP