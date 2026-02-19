We have to make a meaningful deal otherwise bad things happen, he says
Dubai: US President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that Iran must reach a “meaningful deal” with Washington within 10 days or face consequences, as American forces continued building up across the Middle East amid rising tensions.
“It’s proven over the years not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran. We have to make a meaningful deal otherwise bad things happen,” Trump said, adding that Washington may have to “take it a step further.”
He warned that Washington “may have to take it a step further” without any agreement, adding: “You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”
The warnings came as The New York Times reported that the rapid buildup of US military assets has reached a stage where Trump now has the option of launching military action against Iran as soon as this weekend, citing administration and Pentagon officials.
According to the newspaper, the drive to assemble forces capable of striking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile systems and launch facilities has intensified despite renewed diplomatic contacts. While Trump has given no public indication that a final decision has been made, preparations have continued at pace.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued his own stark warning, saying Iran would face a response “they cannot even imagine” if attacked.
The statements follow a second round of Omani-mediated US–Iran talks in Geneva. Iranian representatives sought additional time to return with more detailed proposals, the Times reported, while US officials described discussions as constructive but cautioned that major differences remain unresolved.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced the pressure, saying there were “many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran.”
US media reports have fuelled speculation about possible military action, with CNN and CBS suggesting American forces could be ready for strikes within days. The Wall Street Journal said Trump had been briefed on military options designed to maximise impact.
Iranian leaders rejected the threats. Tehran’s atomic energy authorities insisted no country could deprive Iran of its right to enrichment, while President Masoud Pezeshkian said: “We do not want war.”
Amid the escalating rhetoric, Poland ordered its citizens to leave Iran immediately, while Germany reduced troop deployments in northern Iraq. Russia urged restraint, warning of an “unprecedented escalation of tension.”
Satellite imagery has shown US carrier strike groups and aircraft operating within striking distance of Iran, while Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard conducted drills in the Strait of Hormuz — a vital global energy corridor.
Despite diplomatic engagement, the combination of military preparations, explicit deadlines and intensifying warnings has heightened uncertainty over whether the standoff is moving toward compromise or confrontation.