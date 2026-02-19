He warned that Washington “may have to take it a step further” without any agreement, adding: “You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”

“It’s proven over the years not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran. We have to make a meaningful deal otherwise bad things happen,” Trump said, adding that Washington may have to “take it a step further.”

According to the newspaper, the drive to assemble forces capable of striking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile systems and launch facilities has intensified despite renewed diplomatic contacts. While Trump has given no public indication that a final decision has been made, preparations have continued at pace.

The warnings came as The New York Times reported that the rapid buildup of US military assets has reached a stage where Trump now has the option of launching military action against Iran as soon as this weekend, citing administration and Pentagon officials.

US media reports have fuelled speculation about possible military action, with CNN and CBS suggesting American forces could be ready for strikes within days. The Wall Street Journal said Trump had been briefed on military options designed to maximise impact.

The statements follow a second round of Omani-mediated US–Iran talks in Geneva. Iranian representatives sought additional time to return with more detailed proposals, the Times reported, while US officials described discussions as constructive but cautioned that major differences remain unresolved.

