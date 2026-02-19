Dubai: The rapid buildup of US military forces in the Middle East has progressed to a stage where President Donald Trump now has the option of launching military action against Iran as soon as this weekend, The New York Times reported, citing administration and Pentagon officials.

The report underscores the high-stakes choices facing the White House as tensions with Tehran escalate despite renewed diplomatic contacts. While Trump has given no public indication that a final decision has been made, military preparations have continued at pace, signalling that Washington is maintaining credible strike capabilities even as negotiations remain technically open.

According to the newspaper, the drive to assemble forces capable of striking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure , ballistic missile systems and launch facilities has intensified this week. The military movements come even after indirect talks between US and Iranian officials in Geneva on Tuesday.

Iranian officials, however, have firmly rejected any such possibility. Iran’s atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday no country could deprive the Islamic republic of what he described as its legitimate right to nuclear enrichment.

“The basis of the nuclear industry is enrichment. Whatever you want to do in the nuclear process, you need nuclear fuel,” Eslami said, according to remarks published by Etemad daily.

“Iran’s nuclear programme is proceeding according to the rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and no country can deprive Iran of the right to peacefully benefit from this technology,” he added.

Despite the expanding military posture, Trump has not publicly committed to a course of action. The New York Times noted that the president’s objectives in any potential operation appear less clearly defined than during previous confrontations.

Administration officials cited in the report expressed scepticism about the prospects for a near-term diplomatic breakthrough, even as dialogue channels remain active. Iranian officials characterised the Geneva talks as producing agreement on a “set of guiding principles,” though US counterparts warned that significant gaps persist.

The New York Times reported that Israeli forces have been operating under heightened alert for weeks amid concerns over Iranian missile capabilities and regional escalation risks. Israeli defence officials told the newspaper that planning for a possible joint strike scenario is underway, even though no final decision has been taken.

According to the officials, operational concepts envision delivering a sustained blow over several days rather than a single strike, with the aim of degrading Iran’s military and strategic assets while increasing pressure on Tehran’s leadership.

The report emphasised that another confrontation with Iran would carry substantial risks. Officials warned that Tehran could respond with missile attacks targeting Israel as well as US military installations across the region.

Such concerns are shaped partly by the legacy of last year’s 12-day conflict, during which US and Israeli forces struck Iranian nuclear and military sites. While Trump declared at the time that Iran’s nuclear programme had been “obliterated,” the newspaper noted that Tehran’s capabilities remain a central factor in current calculations.

Among the key assets, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying warships remain central to US force posture. A second carrier strike group led by the USS Gerald R. Ford — the Navy’s most advanced carrier — has been moving toward the region.

Recent deployments, however, have strengthened both defensive and strike capabilities. One military official told the newspaper that US forces are now better positioned to withstand short-term retaliation but acknowledged lingering questions about sustaining a longer and wider conflict.

“Diplomacy may give the US more time to get its military ready, but it also gives Iran more time to plan its retaliation,” Vali Nasr, an Iran expert, told the newspaper.

