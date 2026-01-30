Trump briefed on expanded options against Iran

Options said to include limited strike scenarios and possibility of targeted raids
Washington: US President Donald Trump has been briefed on a broader and more aggressive set of potential military actions against Iran, including scenarios aimed at damaging the country’s nuclear and missile infrastructure and weakening the authority of its leadership, The New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with internal discussions.
According to the report, the range of measures now under review goes beyond options considered earlier this month, when the administration was primarily focused on pressuring Tehran to halt violence against anti-government demonstrators. Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of military planning, told the newspaper that the updated proposals reflect a significant escalation in strategic deliberations.
The expanded menu of options is said to include limited strike scenarios as well as the possibility of targeted raids on key facilities, potentially placing American forces directly on Iranian territory. The context surrounding these discussions has shifted as large-scale protests across parts of Iran have been suppressed by authorities in recent weeks, at least for now, according to officials cited by The New York Times.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth underscored Washington’s military readiness in public remarks, warning Iran against pursuing nuclear weapons and reiterating that the United States was prepared to act if necessary. His comments came as the Pentagon continued to move additional naval and air assets into the Middle East in what officials describe as a deterrence posture amid heightened tensions over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
Pressure mounted after the United States moved a naval fleet into the region, with Trump warning time was “running out” for Tehran, pushing for Iran to make a deal on its nuclear programme, which the West believes is aimed at making an atomic bomb.
The US president brought the temperature down late on Thursday, saying he hoped to avoid military action and saying talks were on the cards with Iran.
“We have a group headed out to a place called Iran, and hopefully we won’t have to use it,” Trump said, while speaking to media at the premiere of a documentary about his wife Melania.
Trump has not approved any military operation or selected from the proposals submitted by the Pentagon, according to officials. The president is still weighing the possibility of a diplomatic resolution, and some within the administration indicated that public discussion of potential force was partly intended to pressure Tehran back to the negotiating table. In recent days, he has also been considering whether pursuing regime change in Iran is a realistic course of action, The New York Times reported.
“As commander in chief of the world’s most powerful military, President Trump has a wide range of options available regarding Iran,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement. “He has made clear that he hopes no action will be required, but the Iranian leadership should reach an agreement before time runs out.”
Officials say Trump is adopting a strategy toward Iran that mirrors the pressure campaign he previously pursued against Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. In that episode, the United States positioned military assets near Venezuela’s coastline for an extended period as part of an effort to force the country’s leadership from power.
Attempts to persuade Maduro to step down ultimately failed, after which US forces launched an operation that resulted in his capture. He and his wife are currently being held pending trial at a federal detention facility in Brooklyn.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox