If the US strikes Iran, what could happen next? Experts warn of chaos and escalation

A US aircraft carrier strike group has moved closer to Iran, while Trump has warned that a “massive armada” is ready to act if Tehran does not change course. Iran, in turn, vowed a “crushing response” to any attack.

“The Islamic Republic is bigger than any one individual,” he said, noting that institutions and succession mechanisms exist to fill any vacuum — even if the removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could be temporarily destabilising.

If Iran’s current leadership weakens but does not collapse, power could move fully into the hands of the IRGC — a force that already dominates Iran’s security network and large parts of its economy.

The BBC notes Tehran could use its arsenal of ballistic missiles and drones to hit US bases as well as target infrastructure in countries it sees as complicit.

Iran could also disrupt global energy flows by laying sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route through which around a fifth of the world’s oil and gas exports pass.

