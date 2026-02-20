Trump says he is ‘considering’ limited strike on Iran

Iran signals it will submit a draft nuclear plan to Washington amid rising US pressure
Washington: US President Donald Trump said Friday he is contemplating a limited military strike on Iran if a deal on its nuclear programme is not reached.
Asked by a reporter whether he is “considering a limited military strike if Iran doesn’t make a deal,” Trump replied:
“The most I can say – I am considering it.”
The announcement comes as Iran signals it will soon submit a draft nuclear plan to Washington, amid heightened tensions and mounting pressure from the US.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told MSNBC that Tehran is preparing a draft proposal for the nuclear talks.
“The next step for me is to present a draft of a possible deal to my counterparts in the US. I believe that in the next two, three days, that would be ready, and after final confirmation by my superiors, that would be handed over,” Araghchi said on the Morning Joe show.
Araghchi added that discussions are aimed at a fast deal that satisfies both sides, dismissing claims of any ultimatum from Tehran.
Contradicting statements from American officials, Araghchi said the US has not asked Iran to end its nuclear enrichment programme.
“We have not offered any suspension, and the US side has not asked for zero enrichment,” he said, stressing that discussions focus on keeping Iran’s nuclear programme peaceful and sustainable.
This stance contrasts with US demands, including repeated statements by President Donald Trump, who has insisted Iran must not enrich uranium at any level.
Araghchi’s remarks follow the second round of Oman-mediated talks in Geneva on Tuesday, after an initial round in Oman on February 6. The negotiations are the first since the collapse of previous discussions last June during the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict.
Trump had earlier warned of possible military action if Iran did not reach an agreement within 10 days, later extending the deadline to 15 days. The US has also pushed to include Iran’s ballistic missile programme and regional influence in the talks.
Pressure on Tehran has been reinforced by Washington’s deployment of a significant naval force, described by Trump as an “armada,” including the aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln and Gerald Ford.
In response, Iranian naval forces conducted military drills in the Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz, signalling their own readiness.
Western powers accuse Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons ambitions, while Tehran denies such intentions and insists its programme is strictly civilian and peaceful. The upcoming draft submission could mark a key step in determining whether diplomacy prevails or tensions escalate further.