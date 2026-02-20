Moves follow stalled nuclear talks, with Trump warning of 'bad things' without a deal soon
As Iran issues blunt warnings of strikes on US bases and assets if war erupts, Washington is already on the move.
Massive C-5M Super Galaxy cargo planes — among the largest military aircraft in the world — have been spotted heading into the Middle East, hauling heavy equipment as tensions spike.
The message is unmistakable: while Tehran talks retaliation, the Pentagon is positioning power.
The huge bump in air and naval runs toward the Middle East forms part of what Western media describe as one of the most significant military deployments since before the 2003 Iraq War.
The build-up includes heavy transport aircraft — like the C-5M Super Galaxy and other large cargo planes — deployed alongside fighter jets, air refuelling tankers, and surface vessels.
The repositioning comes amid high-stakes diplomacy with Iran, and Tehran's warning of counter-attacks, including the sinking of US ships in the region.
Open-source data and satellite imagery have also shown a large concentration of US Air Force support aircraft (tankers, AWACS, and transporters) positioned at bases in Europe, underscoring readiness for both defensive and offensive operations.
Reports from Aero News Journal also noted that dozens of US military planes, including transport and tanker aircraft, have surged toward the Middle East over recent weeks, highlighting the logistical buildup intended to support sustained operations, if needed.
These logistics and refuelling assets would be key to supporting long-range missions into Iran if tensions deteriorate further.
While US officials continue to emphasize that diplomacy remains a priority, the scale of aircraft deployments — from heavy cargo planes to fighter squadrons — suggests Washington is preparing for a range of contingencies, including rapid escalation and sustained military operations if talks with Iran fail.
Analysts see the posture as both "deterrent" and "preparatory" in nature, intended to signal resolve to Tehran and reassure regional partners.
Flight tracking spotted at least three C-5Ms from Ramstein Air Base in Germany and one from Dover Air Force Base heading southeast, joining over 200 heavy airlift flights since late January.
These planes carry up to 270,000 pounds of gear like Patriot missiles or armoured vehicles to bases in Europe and the Middle East, alongside fighters, tankers, and two carrier strike groups.
