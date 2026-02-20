GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

US-Iran tensions: Military cargo planes, refuelling tankers deployed to Middle East

Moves follow stalled nuclear talks, with Trump warning of 'bad things' without a deal soon

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The US military build-up in the Middle East includes heavy transport aircraft — like the C-5M Super Galaxy (in photo) and other large cargo planes — deployed alongside fighter jets, air refuelling tankers, and surface vessels.
The US military build-up in the Middle East includes heavy transport aircraft — like the C-5M Super Galaxy (in photo) and other large cargo planes — deployed alongside fighter jets, air refuelling tankers, and surface vessels.
Bloomberg

As Iran issues blunt warnings of strikes on US bases and assets if war erupts, Washington is already on the move.

Massive C-5M Super Galaxy cargo planes — among the largest military aircraft in the world — have been spotted heading into the Middle East, hauling heavy equipment as tensions spike.

The message is unmistakable: while Tehran talks retaliation, the Pentagon is positioning power.

The huge bump in air and naval runs toward the Middle East forms part of what Western media describe as one of the most significant military deployments since before the 2003 Iraq War.

The build-up includes heavy transport aircraft — like the C-5M Super Galaxy and other large cargo planes — deployed alongside fighter jets, air refuelling tankers, and surface vessels.

The repositioning comes amid high-stakes diplomacy with Iran, and Tehran's warning of counter-attacks, including the sinking of US ships in the region.

Open-source data and satellite imagery have also shown a large concentration of US Air Force support aircraft (tankers, AWACS, and transporters) positioned at bases in Europe, underscoring readiness for both defensive and offensive operations.

Reports from Aero News Journal also noted that dozens of US military planes, including transport and tanker aircraft, have surged toward the Middle East over recent weeks, highlighting the logistical buildup intended to support sustained operations, if needed.

These logistics and refuelling assets would be key to supporting long-range missions into Iran if tensions deteriorate further.

Diplomacy a priority

While US officials continue to emphasize that diplomacy remains a priority, the scale of aircraft deployments — from heavy cargo planes to fighter squadrons — suggests Washington is preparing for a range of contingencies, including rapid escalation and sustained military operations if talks with Iran fail.

Analysts see the posture as both "deterrent" and "preparatory" in nature, intended to signal resolve to Tehran and reassure regional partners.

Flight tracking

Flight tracking spotted at least three C-5Ms from Ramstein Air Base in Germany and one from Dover Air Force Base heading southeast, joining over 200 heavy airlift flights since late January.

These planes carry up to 270,000 pounds of gear like Patriot missiles or armoured vehicles to bases in Europe and the Middle East, alongside fighters, tankers, and two carrier strike groups.

The moves follow stalled nuclear talks, with Trump warning of 'bad things' without a deal soon, while Pentagon calls it deterrence and Iran vows retaliation.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The USS Gerald R. Ford, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, is now reportedly sailing across the Atlantic en route to the Middle East.

Ready for Iran: US masses huge force buildup in Mideast

5m read
A scene on the flight deck of a US aircraft carrier. The USS Abraham Lincoln has reportedly been repositioned in the Middle East region to bolster Trump's threat against Iran.

US deploys second aircraft carrier to Middle East zone

2m read
A warplane flies over the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier on October 5, 2025 off the eastern coast of the United States.

2nd US carrier group ordered: Get ready for Mideast

2m read
Air France and KLM halt Dubai and Middle East flights over security concerns

Air France halts Dubai flights, KLM stops Middle East

2m read