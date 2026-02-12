GOLD/FOREX
UPDATE

2nd US carrier strike group ordered to prepare for Middle East deployment: report

Pentagon orders the USS George Bush battle group to prepare for Mid-East deployment

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
A warplane flies over the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier on October 5, 2025 off the eastern coast of the United States.
AFP

With tensions on a razor’s edge and the world watching, the Pentagon has now ordered a second aircraft carrier strike group to stand at the ready —preparing to steam toward the Middle East on the edge of a knife, bracing for the unthinkable possibility of an attack on Iran.

The Wall Street Journal, citing three military officials, has reported late on Wednesday that the US Defence Deparment's move forms part of Trump's strategy to ratchet up the pressure on Iran to make a deal over its nuclear program.

President Trump said Tuesday that he was weighing sending a second carrier to the Middle East to prepare for military action if negotiations with Iran failed.

The order to deploy could be issued "in a matter of hours", one of the officials said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details.

Regional Impact

The arrival of a second carrier strike group would significantly expand US military options, providing a massive increase in strike aircraft and Tomahawk missile capabilities.

While intended as a deterrent, the buildup has sparked fears of accidental escalation. 

Iran has ealier condemned the US military buildup in the region as an "act of war," with the Revolutionary Guard warning they have their "finger on the trigger".

Neighbouring Gulf states remain on high alert, balancing support for US security guarantees with the risk of a wider regional conflict that could disrupt global oil supplies. 

