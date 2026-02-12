GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Death toll from Iran's crackdown on protests rises beyond 7,000, activists say

Body count from crackdown reached at least 7,002, many more still feared dead: HRANA

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In this photo released on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a televised speech. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
In this photo released on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a televised speech. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

The death toll from a crackdown over Iran’s nationwide protests has reached at least 7,002 people killed with many more still feared dead, activists said Thursday.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which offered the latest figures, has been accurate in previous rounds of unrest in Iran and relies on a network of activists in Iran to verify deaths.

Iran’s government offered its only death toll on Jan. 21, saying 3,117 people were killed.

Iran’s theocracy in the past has undercounted or not reported fatalities from past unrest.

The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the death toll, given authorities have disrupted internet access and international calls in Iran.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump

Trump 'hopeful' Iran will 'make a deal'

3m read
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps is independent of the regular army and answerable only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

EU lists Iran Guards as terrorist organisation

5m read
A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on November 2, 2024, shows him waving to the crowd during a meeting with Iranian students in Tehran. Khamenei vowed to respond to attacks on Iran and its allies.

Who would lead if Khamenei falls? Rubio briefs Senate

2m read
In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media from Iran showed protesters once again taking to the streets of Tehran despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world in Tehran, Iran, Saturday Jan. 10, 2026.

Iran protests death toll 'at least 5,000': Activists

1m read